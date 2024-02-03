Former rural church - and graveyard - up for sale after 108 years of service

Known as the Weirbrook United Reformed Church, the red brick building hosted services in West Felton for over a century.

But for the last five years, Weirbrook has remained void of hymns as it held its last worship in November 2018.

Built in the summer of 1910 at a cost of £664.13.4d, now, 124 years later, it is up for grabs for just £70,000.

Weirbrook URC hosted its last service in 2018. Photo: Andrew Dizon and Co/Zoopla

It was build in 1910. Photo: Andrew Dizon and Co/Zoopla

For that price tag, the new owner will have 1,351 square feet of space, sat on a site of around 0.23 acres - including the graveyard.

The church building is comprised of a detached, single-storey structure of traditional red brick construction beneath a pitched slate roof, and incorporates several older stone building blocks containing the names of those who laid them.

The interior of the building, beyond the porch, is laid out as a church including a meeting room within the main body and a vestry, together with attached outbuildings to the rear. The outbuildings provide a store, toilet closet and boiler room, all of which are accessed from outside.

The building is up for sale for £70k. Photo: Andrew Dizon and Co/Zoopla

Weirbrook URC hosted its last service in 2018. Photo: Andrew Dizon and Co/Zoopla

Externally, there is a lawned area immediately surrounding the building with the graveyard to the side and gated access points.

The buyer may be required to allow visitors to the graveyard or permit already-agreed-upon burials to take place at the site.

The building is currently being listed by Andrew Dixon and Co, and is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/66524279