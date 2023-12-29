The sprawling property comes complete with converted shepherd huts and outbuildings that serve as holiday accommodation.

Wellbank Villa in Pickstock, near Newport, occupies just over four acres of scenic land.

Described as a "family haven", the property features generously proportioned living spaces that offer sweeping panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

The converted Newport farmhouse complete with holiday lets goes on the market for £1.1 million

The property also includes versatile outbuildings, garaging, and a secure gated driveway, providing parking for multiple vehicles.

The accommodation includes a stunning open plan kitchen/dining/family area, a cosy lounge, a sitting room, a welcoming reception hallway, a main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, three additional well-proportioned bedrooms, and a separate shower room.

Designed as a registered smallholding, sellers Prestige by Mannleys in Telford say it is ideal for equestrian enthusiasts or those looking for a unique lifestyle business opportunity.

The current owner has utilised the space to provide charming Shepherd's Huts, each with its own private garden, to serve as occasional holiday accommodation.

For guest convenience, one outbuilding has been transformed into two separate bathroom facilities.

With approved planning, the sellers have obtained the green light to convert one of the outbuildings into a hairdressing salon.

This transformation allows the vendor to operate a business while enjoying the convenience of working from the comfort of their own home.

Additional outbuildings provide extensive storage options and potential stabling facilities. The land unfolds with westerly rural views, gently sloping down to a riverbank adorned with a raised deck patio, creating a perfect setting for outdoor entertaining or enjoying the mesmerising sunset.

"Wellbank Villa seamlessly combines timeless character with modern features, providing versatile and spacious living spaces perfectly tailored to the needs of contemporary family life," Mannleys said.

More information and viewings can be requested at mannleysproperty.co.uk/.