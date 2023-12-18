Plans to build 22 homes on site next to former Victorian workhouse

Newtown-based Mid Wales Property (MWP) have started a pre-planning application consultation process on their proposal for a brownfield site to the west of the former workhouse, Plas Maldwyn.

The pre-application consultation allows all statutory, community and other consultees to view a proposal and provide comments on it.

As a result, tweaks can be made to the scheme before a formal application is submitted to the planning authority.

MWP’s agents Asbri Planning Limited say that the 22 units earmarked for the site would be split into 13 two-bedroom properties and nine three-bedroom properties.

The site has existing historic planning permission for 24 homes.

The homes are earmarked for a brownfield site just to the west of Plas Maldwyn in Caersws. Photo: UK Grid Reference Finder

Asbri said: “The application site comprises a vacant plot of brownfield land located immediately west of the Plas Maldwyn residential flats which is situated along Ty Gwyn Road.

“Plas Maldwyn is a historical landmark having previously occupied a former workhouse, and which was later converted to Llys Maldwyn Hospital, before being developed for residential purposes.

“The applicant has identified a local need for a mix of two- and three-bed quality affordable and mixed tenure housing.

“It is therefore sought to develop the site to provide a mix of housing types, including short terraces and semi-detached properties over two-storeys, to provide a total of 22 dwellings along with associated access, parking and landscaping.”

The proposal includes private gardens for each home as well as a “shared community garden”.

In this part of Powys, planning policy dictates that developers need to allocate 10 per cent of their scheme for affordable homes.

Asbri said: “Accordingly, the scheme proposes three affordable dwellings which would meet the criteria set out within policy and would make a modest contribution to the delivery of affordable housing in the county.

“Ultimately, it is considered that proposals will not negatively impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“It would make use of a vacant brownfield space and introduce a development that is appropriate within its residential context.

“The proposal seeks to offer a positive enhancement of the village of Caersws.”

Grade II listed Plas Maldwyn opened in August 1843.

It was the workhouse designated for the Newtown and Llanidloes area and would have accommodated around 300 paupers.

In 1948 it was sold to the NHS and became Llys Maldwyn Children’s Hospital until its closure in 1999.

After being empty for several years the building was converted into apartments.

The deadline for comments on the proposal is January 11, 2024.

To give your views and comments email Asbri at mail@asbriplanning.co.uk or write to Asbri Planning Ltd, Unit 9 Oak Tree Court, Mulberry Drive, Cardiff Gate Business Park, Cardiff, CF23 8RS.