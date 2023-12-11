Halls complete final property auction of year

The event, the final one of the year, was organised by regional auctioneers Halls’ on Friday.

Lots ranging from residential properties to a building plot and block of accommodation land went under the hammer at the company’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Top seller was Runnymede, in Maer Lane, Market Drayton, which eclipsed its guide price of up to £275,000 when selling for £328,000.

The four-bedroom, family home, requiring renovation and modernisation, has many original period features, landscaped gardens, spacious drive and timber framed garage.

An excellent parcel of around 24 acres of accommodation land at Geuffordd, near Guilsfield, sold for its guide price of £220,000. Ideal for grazing all kinds of livestock, the land is accessed from country lanes and has a natural stream water supply.

Sales for The Barns at Sandy Lane, Mereside, Ellesmere and a building plot at Tetchill, near Ellesmere were agreed immediately following the auction.

With a guide price of £125,000 to £150,000, The Barns comprised a Dutch barn and pigsty with full planning consent for conversion of into a single-storey, two-bedroom home with a glazed link, parking and gardens.

The building plot at Ellesmere Road, Tetchill, which had a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000, has full planning consent for an architect designed cottage-style property with parking and gardens.

The auctioneer was Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls, who are now accepting entries for the next collective property and land auction on Friday, February 23.