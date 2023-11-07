Nathan Jones, 22, was delighted to accept the permanent role with the Morris Property team after completing his three-year Level 4 Construction Site Supervisor apprenticeship with the company and Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

Nathan said “I was fortunate to have been given plenty of opportunity to demonstrate new skills and take responsibility as my apprenticeship progressed, so that by the end of the course, I feel ready to take on this full-time role.

“A particular highlight for me was being able to work with the team on the new Midlands Air Ambulance base in Cosford. It was a lot more responsibility than I expected, and a truly unique opportunity for which I am grateful to have been given.”

Throughout his apprenticeship, Nathan worked with a number of the Morris Property team to gather a well-rounded experience.

“The whole team were fantastic in supporting me through my apprenticeship and were a great help and were always there to help me if I had a question or an issue,” he added.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, said: “We have been impressed with Nathan’s progress over the past three years and were delighted to offer him a full-time role when his course completed. He has worked really hard and the promotion is both well-deserved and marks a welcome addition to the team.”

David Perry, HNC Construction Lecturer from Shrewsbury Colleges Group said: “Nathan’s engagement throughout his apprenticeship shone through, which was reflected in his successful End Point Assessment. We are really proud to see him progress into a full-time role with Morris Property.”