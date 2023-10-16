517 extra homes earmarked for Newport in Local Plan

Telford & Wrekin's Local Plan has earmarked 517 extra homes for Newport

Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed its proposed Local Plan which runs between 2020 and 2040. The plan is updated every five years and sets out areas where houses and businesses can be built across the borough.

The council’s cabinet will be asked to approve an updated version of the plan which includes building 8,800 homes in the next 17 years – the equivalent of 441 homes per year.

For Newport, the plan includes 1,000 homes which have already been completed or have planning permission. In addition, 517 new homes are earmarked to be built before 2040.

There are also 28 hectares of land earmarked for commercial development in and around the market town.

The proposed plans read: “The strategy for Newport will be to provide for new housing and employment growth that continues to recognise its role as a market town and its important historic assets such as the historic Chetwynd Deer Park.

“A small number of sites have been identified for consultation in the Newport area. This reflects the size of the existing community and local development constraints.

“Newport plays a key role in the borough's economy and is located on the A41 to the northeast of Telford. Its main function is as a market town supporting its rural hinterland which includes Harper Adams University.

“Newport’s economic role has increased with the development of the Newport Innovation Park which is focussed on agri-tech industry.”

The proposed plan includes 40 homes to be built at the former Combat Stress Facility, off Audley Avenue, and 31 homes on the Long Barn Stables Equestrian Centre site.

Land earmarked for commercial development in Newport includes land east and north of the A518 and land southeast of Newport Town Centre.

“The council acknowledge that out of centre retail parks such as those in Telford, Newport and Wellington contribute to meeting local shopping needs but does not seek to direct new development to these areas in the first instance so as to protect the vitality and viability of defined centres,” the plan adds.

Villages surrounding Newport are also targeted for development as part of the proposed plan.

In Edgmond, 308 houses are proposed on sites off Pipers Lane, Kilvert Close, Shrewsbury Road and at Flatt Pitt Farm.

Land south of The Dale in Church Aston forms part of the proposed plan with 160, while there are 50 houses proposed for Tibberton and 75 at land off Church Road in Lilleshall.

“Proposed site allocations reflect the rebalancing of growth from south of the borough, where much of the current housing land being built out is located to the north of borough,” says the updated Local Plan.

“The final distribution of growth and specific sites will be determined following the outcome of the Draft Plan consultation.

“The proposed sites seek to provide a more open approach and choice for growth in villages to provide opportunities for affordable and accessible homes, sustain village schools and support local businesses and improve community facilities.”

Each large housing development in Newport and rural areas will be expected to deliver 35 per cent ‘affordable housing’ as part of the proposed plan, after the council highlighted a shortage.

Elsewhere in the borough, 2,700 homes have been earmarked for Muxton, 2,100 in Bratton and Shawbirch and 3,100 north of the A442 at Wheat Leasowes.

Newport and Wellington’s appeal as market towns will be ‘reinforced’ by the promotion of more visitor accommodation as part of the new proposals.

Newport Canal is designated as a ‘site of specific scientific interest’ as part of the proposed Local Plan.

The council is set to consider the Local Plan at its cabinet meeting and if approved it will go forward to an 11-week consultation stage starting on October 25.