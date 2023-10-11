Properties 'full of character' and parcels of land on market at Shrewsbury auction

4, Wharf Road, Ellesmere.

The collective property and land auction in Shrewsbury is being organised by Halls on Friday, October 20.

The properties include 3, Blue Bell, Uppington, Telford, described by Halls as a two bedroomed, detached cottage with a guide price of £300,000 to £325,000.

The cottage, which has scope for extension or redevelopment, subject to planning consent, is set within more than half an acre of lawned gardens with delightful views adjoining open farmland.

Another attractive, two bedroomed, Grade II Listed property is 4, Wharf Road, Ellesmere, which has a guide price of £100,000. The property, which has a courtyard garden and brick built shed, offers scope for modernisation and improvement.

3, Blue Bell, Uppington.

A former retail premises with shopkeeper’s accommodation requiring full refurbishment, 60, Beatrice Street, Oswestry represents an attractive investment opportunity with guide price of £85,000, say Halls.

With a guide price of £125,000 to £150,000, Aston Cottage, 10 Aston, near Wem is a Grade II Listed two-bedroom detached country cottage which is also on the market.

Halls say the characterful cottage, located in a popular rural hamlet, has huge potential for complete refurbishment and possible extension to create a super country home, subject to planning consent.

In Powys, London House, Narrow Street, Llanfyllin has a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000 at the auction and is a three-storey, Grade II Listed property.

The land on offer in the auction includes nearly 25 acres of versatile, level, accommodation land, with potential for arable production, on the edge of Sarnau, Llanymynech, which has a guide price of £250,000 to £275,000. Halls say the land should be of interest to livestock farmers and horse owners.

Other lots include three parcels of land totalling nearly nine acres, formerly part of Goldstone Hall Farm at Goldstone, near Market Drayton, which has a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000.

A 0.28-acre former gathering/shelter area on Clee Hill Common, located near the hamlet of Doddington, Hopton Wafers, has a guide price of £10,000.