Third man charged with murder over Telford car park shooting

Tamba Momodu was shot six times in the head and body as he visited a gym at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford, on October 13, 2020.

On Monday, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson as police enquiries into the death of the 20-year-old continue.

Police have now confirmed that Merje Ngoy, 24, of HMP Isis, Thamesmead, has been charged with murder and arson and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.

Three other men were arrested on April 30 in connection with the case, resulting in two being charged.

Deria Hassan, 32, of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi, also 32, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, have also been charged with murder and arson.

The pair were remanded in custody and the case is due to be heard at Stafford Crown Court on June 27.

In 2021, Crimestoppers offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Mr Momodu lived in Donnington, Telford but grew up in London. In total, more than 30 people have been arrested in connection with his death.