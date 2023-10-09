Increase in Airbnb properties in Shropshire blamed for lack of rural rental homes

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association.

Shropshire Rural Housing Association, which works to provide affordable homes for people in rural areas of the county, says demand for rental properties is soaring while availability falls, with options dwindling for those who cannot get onto the property ladder.

John Green, chief executive of the association, said: “Myself and our board members often speak with councillors, landlords and property developers, and we are worried about the way the market is changing.

“We are seeing private rented properties coming out of the market, or their rents being increased significantly, which is making it even more difficult for people to find a property which they can afford.

“We think there are three main reasons for this, the first being the increased interest rates which have a big impact on individual landlords with small numbers of properties, who have to raise rents to cover the increased mortgage costs.

“Secondly, some buy-to-let owners have been choosing to sell their properties, as Shropshire is still a very desirable place to live for people moving from larger towns and cities. Even though prices are reportedly dropping, the market remains strong.

“The third, and perhaps more surprising, issue is the rise of Airbnb – we are seeing a big increase in properties being marketed through Airbnb as holiday lets.

“In rural areas, which are of particular relevance to us as a housing association, renting out a property as a holiday let can be a more profitable and attractive option for a landlord than renting to long-term tenants.

“You could say it’s something of a perfect storm, which means that local people in rural Shropshire looking for an affordable place to live now have fewer options than ever before.

“That’s why it is vital that housing associations like ourselves continue to work hard to identify sites for new affordable housing schemes.”