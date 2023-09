Former pub and £90,000 three-bedroom home among properties going under the hammer at property sale

Properties including a former pub and a three-bedroom house with a guide price of just £90,000 are going under the hammer at an auction in Bridgnorth later this month.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

A former pub in Highley is one of the lots up for sale Estate agent Nock Deighton is holding the auction at Bridgnorth's Castle Hall, on West Castle Street, on September 27.