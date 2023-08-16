Town Council frustrated as Cliff Railway repair work documents remain unsigned

Cliff Railway owner Malvern Tipping at the stricken funicular railway earlier his year

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway was closed on health and safety grounds in December after a damaged retaining wall was discovered by contractors.

While one section of the wall overlooking the funicular railway has been repaired, a further section still needs to be fixed before the attraction can reopen.

In June, Bridgnorth Town Council, which is still in discussions with the Cliff Railway as to who will pick up the final bill for the repairs to the wall, asked for approval from owner Malvern Tipping to conduct the next round of works.

But Mr Tipping has not signed the documents provided by the town council and has argued that they "had served the wrong paperwork".

However, on Tuesday, Bridgnorth Town Council said the paperwork was correct and and the extended works could not begin until the Cliff Railway owner returned the signed documents.

The statement said: "Bridgnorth Town Council confirms that the correct paperwork has been issued to the operator of the Cliff Railway and is still waiting for signed copies of the appropriate documentation be returned to the Council allowing the next stage of the remedial works to begin.

"The remedial works for the first stage on the retaining wall were finished in May. These works were completed with the full co-operation and knowledge of the Cliff Railway with the Town Council receiving the appropriate documentation signed from the operator.

"Bridgnorth Town Council continues to engage and communicate with the operator and its advisors.

"The scaffolding has been in place since June in readiness for the next stage of the remedial work to progress. However, until signed documentation has been received by the Town Council the works cannot go ahead.

"The Town Council has always maintained that the completion of the remedial work is a priority for them as well as for the town, its residents, and businesses."