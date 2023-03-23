17th century coaching inn with 15 bedrooms on the market for more than £800,000

The Raven Hotel

The 15-bedroom Raven Hotel, based in Barrow Street, includes a lounge bar, restaurant, attractive central courtyard and large 25-space car park.

It has a four-star restaurant with rooms and AA rosettes for culinary excellence in 2022 which Matthew Phillips Surveyors Limited – who are marketing the sale – offers: "Undoubted potential for further promotion and marketing."

They add: "The Hotel enjoys an imposing frontage to Barrow Street, comprises a number of mainly rendered brick and stone buildings, of single, two and three storey construction beneath a range of pitched tiled roofs, arranged around a well designed central courtyard and with a large 25 space car park to the rear."

The Raven Hotel

"Adjoining the Hotel and also with a frontage to Barrow Street is The Marketplace, a farm shop and fishmongers specialising in local produce which has developed a following with locals and tourists alike.

"In addition, to the rear, is a recently developed Business Hub, providing six commercial units and is capable of conversion to further letting bedrooms or reinstatement as a family home. In total the site area extends to 0.53 acres."