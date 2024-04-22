Take a tour of the grounds of a Gothic railway station that could be yours to own

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Grade II listed former Station House at Rednal, near Oswestry is being sold by Halls in Shrewsbury this Friday, with a guide price of £125,000 to £150,000.

Not only is it “an incredibly rare opportunity” to buy a slice of railway heritage, the station having served the people of Rednal and West Felton from 1848 when it was opened by the Shrewsbury and Chester Railway Company, but it is an example of the Tudor Gothic style.

Station House has potential for development

National Heritage List for England said the station is of architectural interest due to its “accomplished design”. It was designed by Chester architect Robert Penson (1790-1859), who worked on other stations along the Shrewsbury to Chester line, including those at Shrewsbury, Gobowen, Whittington and Baschurch.

In 1854, the line had become part of the Great Western Railway and, in 1907, the station was renamed Rednal and West Felton. But in 1960 it was closed to passengers and has been used as a residential property.

Some of the interesting grounds surrounding Station House

The near 200-year-old Grade II listed building retains many of its traditional features but is also set in 1.2 acres of grounds.

The property is accessed from a quiet country lane via two vehicular entrances with train tracks immediately to the rear. Station House is situated within the quiet hamlet of Rednal which is within easy driving distance of Oswestry, Wrexham and Shrewsbury.

Some of the interesting grounds surrounding Station House

As these pictures show, there is an array of outbuildings and land that Halls say offers “excellent potential for renovation”.

Chairman Allen Gittins said: “The sale of Station House provides an incredibly rare opportunity for potential buyers to acquire a substantial Grade II listed, former railway station accompanied by versatile outbuildings, all offering excellent potential for renovation into a unique and architecturally significant family home, subject to planning consent.”

Some of the outbuildings surrounding Station House

Due to the condition of the internal accommodation viewing is strictly by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602.

Station House goes under the hammer at Halls’ headquarters in Shrewsbury on Friday, April 26 at 3pm.