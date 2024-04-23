"A great thing for our borough" - Deputy mayor kicks off new 104 home development

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Ian Preece, the Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin cut the first sod to mark the start of construction work.

Mr Preece joined Adrian Evans, the managing director of Barratt Homes West Midlands at the site on Queensway in Apley.

Deputy Mayor Preece said: “I’m delighted that this development will be providing jobs for local people and I look forward to seeing the houses take shape.

"A good mix of homes in line with local communities’ needs and aspirations is a great thing for our borough.”

The development of two, three and four bedroom properties, named Silkin Meadows, is set to underpin approximately 208 jobs for local people during its time and will bring significant investment to the area.

Adrian Evans said: “We were thrilled to be joined by Councillor Preece to mark the start of construction at our Silkin Meadows development in Telford.

“This is an exciting development, and we are looking forward to seeing it take shape ahead of the launch towards the end of spring.”

Located just five miles from the centre of Telford, the brand-new community offers residents woodland walks on the doorstep, easy access to a wide range of amenities and excellent commuter connections.

Set to launch in late spring, Silkin Meadows gives prospective buyers the opportunity to join a neighbourhood within reach of Telford, only two miles away from the historic market town of Wellington.

Families have the choice of highly-rated schooling options close to home, whilst commuting opportunities are available via the nearby M54 and M6.

The housebuilder invites people to want more information or to register an interest in the properties available at Silkin Meadows, to visit the website at Barratt Homes in Shropshire.