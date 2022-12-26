Councillors urged to approve plans for more than 100 new homes near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council's north planning committee is being recommended to to give the green light to proposals for 106 houses on land at Bicton Heath.

The development would be on land next to the A458 Welshpool Road and Gains Park Way, and comes from Anwyl Homes.

A report from council planning officer Philip Mullineux says the proposal would be "a mixed residential development of 106 dwellings and associated public open space, internal highways, car parking, garages and landscaping with vehicular access from Gains Park Way".

Despite Shropshire Council's planning department backing the plan to go ahead, Bicton Parish Council has objected to the proposal.

The parish council says a full drainage report for the area should be commissioned, with it raising concerns about the capacity of the current system.

It states: "The drainage will ultimately flow through Bicton village down drains which are proven to be inadequate for present needs."

Despite this, Shropshire Council's own drainage officials have said they believe the plans are acceptable.

The parish council has also criticised the plan for lacking any bungalows, saying that its own housing survey had identified the need for bungalows in the area.

Other concerns include the access onto Gains Park Way, and then on to Welshpool Road, with the parish council arguing it will "cause problems on this already congested area".

Despite the worries over traffic, there are no objections from either Shropshire Council's highways officials or National Highways – given the development's proximity to Churncote Island and the A5.

The report from Mr Mullineux says the development will include 21 affordable homes – comprising eight one-beds, eight two-beds, and five three-beds.

The rest of the development will be made up of 10 two-beds, 34 three-beds, and 41 four-beds.

Mr Mullineux's recommendation states: "Shropshire Council Highways and National Highways raise no objections on highway grounds. Concerns by the Parish Council and member of the public in relation to drainage, highway matters and sustainability issues have been noted, however all matters considered to be adequately addressed within the spirit of current local planning policies relevant to the application."

One of the conditions of the the Section 106 agreement as part of the plan will be a financial contribution to Shrewsbury's proposed North West Relief Road.