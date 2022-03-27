Developer behind Ellesmere housing plan fails to address traffic problems

Shropshire Council said there was not enough recreational land in the proposals for the homes on land to the south of Canal Way in the town.

It also said that the application did not show that enough was being done to protect wildlife, including bats, on the site which backs onto the Llangollen Canal.

There was also concern about access into the proposed housing estate, in particular in relation to a link road that would join together the various aspects of much larger plans that the homes would be part of.

Developers behind the scheme for 99 homes had been given outline permission for the houses but planning officers raised a serious of concerns about the detailed planning application.

The 99 homes form phase one of the proposed development between the Canal Wharf and the A495.

Eventually about 400 homes could be built, along with a caravan park, holiday cabins, boating marina and a leisure complex.

The plans have brought objections from residents about several matters including construction traffic going through a residential area already built.

Ellesmere Town Council had objected to the plans saying that they did not include the spine road from the Oswestry Road that had originally been discussed as a major part of the site.