First signs of work on new Telford medical centre

By Dominic Robertson

Diggers have moved onsite to begin work on a replacement medical centre. Shawbirch Health Practice was given permission for the new 15,000-square-foot facility in December 2019.

Work has started

The new site in Brandon Avenue, Telford, is less than a mile from its present home in Acorn Way.

An update on the medical practice’s Facebook page said the work should take around a year to finish.

It said: “After many months (years!) of planning, there is now activity as construction of the medical centre at the junction of Shawbirch Road and Brandon Avenue has started. The work is planned to take just over a year to complete.”

How the site will look when completed

The current premises had been extended twice already and the practice partner Paul Davies, speaking back in 2019, said: “We are in a desperate situation with regard to clinical, administrative and waiting room space. Doctors work from our coffee room when they are on telephone duty, our receptionists hot-desk and patients frequently have to stand in the waiting room at busy times.”

Dr Davies said that new proposed housing developments would see patient numbers grow by more than 4,000 in the next few years.

