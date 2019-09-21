Plans to build 137 homes in Ludlow given green light

Proposals to build 137 homes on Foldgate Lane in Ludlow were given outline permission following an appeal in 2016 and an application for reserved matters – including the site layout and design of the homes – has now been approved.

But two councillors have raised concerns about access and the loss of 100 trees, and have put forward an alternative idea to the developers.

Councillors Andy Boddington and Viv Parry, who represent Ludlow North and South respectively, have submitted a joint letter via the council’s planning portal appealing to developers Crest Nicholson to reconsider their plans.

They said: “Ludlow unitary councillors have been willing to help Crest Nicholson move this development forward.

“But we have baulked at suggestions that Foldgate Lane could be used for construction access.We believe the loss of trees along the A49 is unacceptable.”

They have suggested moving the proposed access, which currently cuts through a row of trees, further south.

The councillors said: “This proposed access is through a dense semi mature tree belt. This is both a noise screen for the site and a biodiversity corridor.

“To the south of this point there are no significant trees for a distance 180 metres by which time the A49 is dropping into a cutting.

“We are not highways engineers but believe this location be more suitable for the site access.”

They also suggest that vehicles leaving the site via the proposed access should only be allowed to turn left, to travel north, to avoid losing trees to improve visibility for vehicles turning right.

The council’s highways department and trees team both previously raised issues with the proposals but have now supported the application after alterations were made.

Ludford Parish Council does not support the application, saying it has “very serious concerns” over road safety and tree felling.

Before work can begin a further application detailing construction access will have to be submitted, and Councillors Boddington and Parry hope to meet with the developers before.