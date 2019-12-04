Wrekin candidates stand together against plans for thousands of homes off M54 near Tong

Common ground has been found in objecting to the proposals that could see 3,000 homes built on greenbelt land off junction three of the M54.

Conservative candidate Mark Pritchard, who has been MP for the constituency since 2005 and is standing for re-election, has been vocal in his opposition to the plans that were put forward by Shropshire Council for consultation earlier this year.

Mark Pritchard

He said: "I will fight the Tong proposals all the way. Similarly, with all other over-development in the The Wrekin constituency.

"Sustainable and proportionate housing is acceptable to most residents I speak with, but unsustainable and disproportionate housing growth is unacceptable and has an adverse impact on local GP services, schools and on local roads and drainage.

"It is also bad for local wildlife and the environment. I support added protections for the local greenbelt."

Running as the Labour opposition, Dylan Harrison said: "I can't support the idea of building large housing developments on a greenbelt site, particularly without any infrastructure guarantees such as GPs and schools.

Advertising

Dylan Harrison

"I'm worried about the environmental impacts surrounding large development in the area. We've all seen recently what can happen with flooding, it's happened many times and it's extremely distressing it's becoming more frequent.

Precious

"I understand local authorities are under pressure, but I would say it would be very irresponsible to build on the land there."

Advertising

Newport South & East Councillor Thomas Janke is the Liberal Democrats candidate.

Thomas Janke

He said he stands with the residents of Tong and the surrounding area who are "firmly against" the plans.

"We cannot simply allow our precious countryside to be ripped up and turned into what would be one of Shropshire's largest urban areas, should the plans proceed," he said.

"If elected, I would make this one of my biggest priorities to ensure the government intervenes and stops these proposals."

Tim Dawes, Green Party candidate, said: “I stand strongly against these plans. It’s a ridiculous, out of proportion proposed development put forward by greedy developers.

“There’s no infrastructure to support it and we’ve already got a situation in Shifnal where people are getting sent to Priorslee GP.

“Schools can’t handle it and it’s a greenfield site - not the sort of place that can actually cope with this development.

“We shouldn’t be building on flooding areas and this area is subject to flooding.

“A lot of it is prime agricultural land too. It just doesn’t make any sense.”