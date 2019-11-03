Shropshire councillor Julian Dean to stand for Green Party in Shrewsbury

Councillor Julian Dean, who has been a Shropshire and Shrewsbury Town councillor representing Porthill since 2017, will now stand against incumbent Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski on December 12.

Also standing in Shrewsbury are Liberal Democrat Nat Green, also a Shropshire councillor, and Labour's Dr Laura Davies.

Mr Dean said he is against the planned North West Relief Road and the Future Fit plan to close the A&E in Telford.

He also promised to "proudly represent all constituents" while pushing for a People's Vote on Brexit.

“Shrewsbury faces two immediate challenges," he said.

"Firstly, the Future Fit plan to close Telford A&E will increase pressure on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"I have always campaigned for two fully functioning hospitals to serve the growing and ageing population of Shrewsbury, Telford and beyond.

"Secondly, I believe the case for the North West Relief Road has not been proved. Like everyone else I hate sitting in traffic in town. But new roads aren’t the answer - in fact, they often make things worse.

Advertising

"We should invest in high quality alternatives so that people can leave the car at home when they travel into town."

He added: "As a country our political system is broken. We need new ideas and a willingness to work together.

"Greens offer this fresh approach and I look forward to meeting as many people as possible to put forward our positive message.”