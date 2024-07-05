Shrewsbury general election result: Labour's Julia Buckley unseats Conservative Daniel Kawczynski
Labour have won Shrewsbury for the first time in more than 20 years, unseating Conservative Daniel Kawczynski.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seven candidates were vying to represent the renamed constituency, which had been called Shrewsbury and Atcham from 1983 until this year.
Conservative Daniel Kawczynski had been MP from 2005, when he replaced Paul Marsden who had represented the town for both Labour and the Liberal Democrats during his eight-year stint as a member of parliament.
The full results are:
Victor Applegate - Reform UK: 7,524
Chris Bovill - English Democrats: 241
Julia Buckley - Labour: 22,932
Julian Dean - Green Party: 2,387
James Gollins - Independent: 177
Daniel Kawczynski - Conservative: 11,577
Alex Wagner - Liberal Democrat: 6,722