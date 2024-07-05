Shrewsbury general election result: Labour's Julia Buckley unseats Conservative Daniel Kawczynski

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Seven candidates were vying to represent the renamed constituency, which had been called Shrewsbury and Atcham from 1983 until this year.

A jubilant Julia Buckley

Conservative Daniel Kawczynski had been MP from 2005, when he replaced Paul Marsden who had represented the town for both Labour and the Liberal Democrats during his eight-year stint as a member of parliament.

Conservative Daniel Kawczynski

The full results are:

Victor Applegate - Reform UK: 7,524

Chris Bovill - English Democrats: 241

Julia Buckley - Labour: 22,932

Julian Dean - Green Party: 2,387

James Gollins - Independent: 177

Daniel Kawczynski - Conservative: 11,577

Alex Wagner - Liberal Democrat: 6,722