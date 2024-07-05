Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr election result: Craig Williams third in shock Labour win

The scandal-hit candidate was ousted by Labour's Steve Witherden, with Reform UK coming second.

Mr Williams had been the Tory MP for Montgomeryshire, which was redrawn prior to this election to include southern parts of the Wrexham County Borough and renamed.

In the run-up to polling day it emerged that Mr Williams had 'put a flutter' on the date of the election, which ultimately led to a Gambling Commission investigation and the Tory party withdrawing its support for him.

On polling day, Labour and Reform enjoyed 4.6 and 19.2 per cent swings of the vote, while the Tories lost more than 35 per cent.

The full results are:

Jeremy Brignell-Thorp - Green Party: 1,744

Oliver Lewis - Reform UK: 8,894

Glyn Preston - Liberal Democrats: 6,470

Elwyn Vaughan - Plaid Cymru: 5,667

Craig Williams - Independent (formerly Conservative): 7,775

Steve Witherden - Labour: 12,709