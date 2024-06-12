Green Party formally announces its General Election candidates for Telford and the Wrekin

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Adams was announced as candidate for the Telford constituency at next month's General Election. The constituency was previously held by Lucy Allen for the Conservatives.

Meanwhile, Pat McCarthy has been named as candidate for the Wrekin constituency – the seat previously held by Conservative Mark Pritchard, who is standing again on July 4.

The Green Party launched its manifesto on Wednesday.

Candidate John Adams said: “The Green Party has been developing our transformational policies over many years. It is the only party with a mature political program that rises to the challenges of reversing climate change while creating a fair and just society.”

Pat McCarthy added: “It’s clear for everyone to see that our country is in a total mess: politics as usual hasn’t worked - we need a new approach. That’s why the Green Party has grown so rapidly – we’ve seen a surge in Green Party politicians elected at all levels over the last couple of years, and we feel confident that the same will happen in this General Election.”