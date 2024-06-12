General Election: South Shropshire candidates to be quizzed at Bridgnorth hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The election campaign event is set to take place at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth at 7pm on Tuesday.

It will give the opportunity for four of the prospective candidates to answer questions put to them by the general public. The candidates who will be present are Stuart Anderson (Conservative), Matthew Green (Liberal Democrat), Charles Shackerley-Bennett (Reform UK) and Simon Thomson (Labour).

Advance questions can be sent to bridgnorthteamministry@yahoo.co.uk.

Questions will also be taken from the floor on the night.