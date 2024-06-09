Shropshire General Election results: How the county voted in 2019
As we head into the July General Election, the Shropshire Star takes a look back at previous results.
The 2019 ballot saw the Conservative Party dominate with success throughout the county, taking all five seats in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.
However, there was a huge upset two years later when the Liberal Democrats took North Shropshire in a by-election prompted by the resignation of Tory MP Owen Paterson.
Below are the results of the 2019 General Election broken down by constituency and number of votes, along with the results of the 2021 North Shropshire by-election.
Shrewsbury and Atcham 2019 result
Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative - 31,021 votes
Julia Buckley, Labour - 19,804 votes
Nat Green, Liberal Democrats - 5,906 votes
Julian Dean, Green Party - 1,762 votes
Hannah Locke - Independent - 572 votes
Ludlow 2019 result
Philip Dunne, Conservative - 32,185 votes
Heather Kidd, Liberal Democrats - 8,537 votes
Kuldip Sahota, Labour - 7,591 votes
Hilary Wendt, Green Party - 1,912 votes
Telford 2019 result
Lucy Allan, Conservative - 25,546 votes
Katrina Gilman, Labour - 14,605 votes
Shana Roberts, Liberal Democrats - 2,674 votes
The Wrekin 2019 result
Mark Pritchard, Conservative - 31,029 votes
Dylan Harrison, Labour - 12,303 votes
Thomas Janke, Liberal Democrats - 4,067 votes
Tim Dawes, Green Party - 1,491 votes
North Shropshire 2019 result
Owen Paterson, Conservative - 35,444 votes
Graeme Currie, Labour - 12,495 votes
Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrats - 5,643 votes
John George Walter Adams, Green Party - 1,790 votes
Robert Jones, Shropshire Party - 1,141 votes
North Shropshire 2021 result
Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrats - 17,957 votes
Neil Shastri-Hurst, Conservative - 12,032 votes
Ben Wood, Labour - 3,686 votes
Duncan Kerr, Green Party - 1,738 votes
Kirsty Walmsley, Reform UK - 1,427 votes
Andrea Allen, UKIP - 378 votes
Martin Daubney, Reclaim Party -375 votes
Howling Laud Hope, Monster Raving Loony - 118 votes
Suzie Akers Smith, Independent - 95 votes
James Elliot, Heritage - 79 votes
Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU - 58 votes
Earl Jesse, Freedom Alliance - 57 votes
Russell Dean, Party Party - 19 votes
Yolande Kenward, Independent - 3 votes
Montgomeryshire
Craig Williams, Conservative - 20,020 votes
Kishan Devani, Liberal Democrats - 7,882 votes
Kait Duerden, Labour - 5,585 votes
Gwyn Evans, Gwlad Gwlad - 727 votes