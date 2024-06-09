Shropshire General Election results: How the county voted in 2019

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 2019 ballot saw the Conservative Party dominate with success throughout the county, taking all five seats in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

However, there was a huge upset two years later when the Liberal Democrats took North Shropshire in a by-election prompted by the resignation of Tory MP Owen Paterson.

Below are the results of the 2019 General Election broken down by constituency and number of votes, along with the results of the 2021 North Shropshire by-election.

Shrewsbury and Atcham 2019 result

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative - 31,021 votes

Julia Buckley, Labour - 19,804 votes

Nat Green, Liberal Democrats - 5,906 votes

Julian Dean, Green Party - 1,762 votes

Hannah Locke - Independent - 572 votes

Ludlow 2019 result

Philip Dunne, Conservative - 32,185 votes

Heather Kidd, Liberal Democrats - 8,537 votes

Kuldip Sahota, Labour - 7,591 votes

Hilary Wendt, Green Party - 1,912 votes

Telford 2019 result

Lucy Allan, Conservative - 25,546 votes

Katrina Gilman, Labour - 14,605 votes

Shana Roberts, Liberal Democrats - 2,674 votes

The Wrekin 2019 result

Mark Pritchard, Conservative - 31,029 votes

Dylan Harrison, Labour - 12,303 votes

Thomas Janke, Liberal Democrats - 4,067 votes

Tim Dawes, Green Party - 1,491 votes

North Shropshire 2019 result

Owen Paterson, Conservative - 35,444 votes

Graeme Currie, Labour - 12,495 votes

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrats - 5,643 votes

John George Walter Adams, Green Party - 1,790 votes

Robert Jones, Shropshire Party - 1,141 votes

North Shropshire 2021 result

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrats - 17,957 votes

Neil Shastri-Hurst, Conservative - 12,032 votes

Ben Wood, Labour - 3,686 votes

Duncan Kerr, Green Party - 1,738 votes

Kirsty Walmsley, Reform UK - 1,427 votes

Andrea Allen, UKIP - 378 votes

Martin Daubney, Reclaim Party -375 votes

Howling Laud Hope, Monster Raving Loony - 118 votes

Suzie Akers Smith, Independent - 95 votes

James Elliot, Heritage - 79 votes

Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU - 58 votes

Earl Jesse, Freedom Alliance - 57 votes

Russell Dean, Party Party - 19 votes

Yolande Kenward, Independent - 3 votes

Montgomeryshire

Craig Williams, Conservative - 20,020 votes

Kishan Devani, Liberal Democrats - 7,882 votes

Kait Duerden, Labour - 5,585 votes

Gwyn Evans, Gwlad Gwlad - 727 votes