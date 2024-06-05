I was at an election campaign visit - here's how it's like a film set, planned to the second

As leading politicians criss-cross the country on election campaign duty they carefully select where to go and how long to spend in each place, and doing what.

The media is told about these visits in advance but the Shropshire Star, the BBC, ITV and radio stations are asked not to publish where party leaders will be before they make an appearance.

Vicky Gilbert, of Shropshire Flower Farm, had been called out of the blue by Lib Dem head officer some time in advance of Tuesday's visit.

She has no connections to the party and is only "confident I might vote for them". Although when the Star spoke to her she was leaning towards a vote because of the party's candidate. "I think she's done a lot," she said.

But Vicky's business has a lot about it to gladden the hearts of Liberal Democrats, as it is about "sustainable farming", and increasing flower production in the UK.

Apparently only 14 per cent of the flowers that we buy in the country are grown here.

Vicky grows local David Austin roses and a plethora of beautiful poppies and Sweet Williams, which she says are coming back into fashion.

Ed Davey visiting on the campaign trail for North Shropshire Lib Dem Helen Morgan in Whitchurch. Pictured with Vicky Gilbert at the Shropshire flower farm.

The Lib Dem leader will doubtless hope that his party's fortunes similarly improve following the controversies of being in coalition with the Conservatives for five years after the 2010 General Election.

Sir Ed's arrival at the farm in Ash Parva, near Whitchurch was planned down to the minute.