Latest General Election opinion polls forecasting two Shropshire seats to switch hands

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak put an end to months of speculation by calling a General Election last month, meaning the people of Shropshire will go to the polls on July 4 to select their next MPs.

Shropshire's voters are split between five constituencies and all but one of the five seats are currently held by the Conservatives.

But with opinion polls predicting a Labour landslide nationally, what are they currently forecasting for Shropshire?

It's worth noting that opinion polls don't always give an accurate representation - many of us will remember how wrong they got it back in 2015.

All opinion polls will differ somewhat because data is gathered by interviewing different people.

We've used data from pollingreport.uk, a website that compiles multiple projections from different polling organisations.

Nationally, polls are showing Labour to take 393 seats at the General Election, with the Conservatives taking 192, Lib Dems 28, SNP 17, Green 1 and 19 'other'. But what about closer to home?

North Shropshire

The Lib Dem's Helen Morgan is predicted to hold the North Shropshire seat that she won from the Conservatives back in 2021. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The Lib Dem's Helen Morgan is predicted to hold the North Shropshire seat that she won from the Conservatives back in 2021.

The polls are predicting the Conservative vote to slip behind both Labour and Reform UK.

According to the data, Helen Morgan is predicted to get 45.69 per cent of the vote, ahead of Labour's Natalie Rowley at 22.17, Reform's Mark Whittle at 12.78 and the Conservatives' Simon Baynes at 11.52.

The Greens' Craig Emery is predicted to get 7.07 per cent of the share.

Shrewsbury (formerly Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Labour's Julia Buckley is currently forecast to gain the Shrewsbury seat, held by the Conservatives' Daniel Kawczynski since 2005

Labour is currently forecast to gain the Shrewsbury seat, held by the Conservatives' Daniel Kawczynski since 2005.

Julia Buckley, standing for Labour, is forecast to gain 49.07 per cent of the vote, while Daniel Kawczynski is predicted to get 36.56 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats' Alex Wagner is predicted to get 8.4 per cent of the vote, while Julian Dean for the Greens' is predicted to get 5.96.

Telford

The polls are currently predicting a Labour gain with Shaun Davies in Telford - but it's looking tight

The polls are currently predicting a Labour gain for Telford - but it's looking tight.

Shaun Davies for Labour is forecast to take a 48.91 per cent vote share, slightly ahead of the Conservative's Hannah Campbell at 43.73 per cent.

The website puts the Lib Dems in third with 4.47 per cent of the vote, while the Green Party's John Adams is forecast to get 2.89.

'Other' which contains Reform UK's Alan Adams and Allan Bailey of the Workers Party are forecast to get just over 1 per cent between them.

The Wrekin

The Conservatives' Mark Pritchard is currently predicted to hold the seat for The Wrekin

The Conservatives' Mark Pritchard is currently predicted to hold the seat for The Wrekin, with 41.05 per cent of the votes.

But there are less than six percentage points in it, with Labour's Roh Yakobi forecast to have 35.24 per cent, ahead of Reform's Richard Leppington at 9.21 and the Lib Dems' Anthony Lowe at 8.92.

South Shropshire (formerly Ludlow)

The Conservatives are predicted to hold South Shropshire with their candidate Stuart Anderson

The Conservatives are predicted to hold South Shropshire, with their candidate Stuart Anderson forecast to get 47.28 per cent of the vote.

Mr Anderson will be looking to replace current Ludlow MP, Philip Dunne, who has stepped down after 18 years in the role.

The Conservatives are followed by Labour's Simon Thomson at 30.99, the Lib Dems' Matthew Green at 15.02 and the Greens' Hilary Wendt at 6.7.

Poll information taken on Saturday morning.