‘Our independence is non-negotiable’ - Telford council leader’s response as Government consults on development strategies

Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire went through the separation process in 1998 when they were set up as two unitary authorities within the historic county boundary.

The latest move is about councils working together to produce development strategies.

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin, said the borough’s independence is “non negotiable.”

Councillor Lee Carter speaking during a debate. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“Retaining our independence and identity as Telford and Wrekin is non-negotiable and we are quite clear that any future moves, whether they be devolution, partnerships or anything else must deliver clear benefits for our residents,” said the Labour councillor (Arleston & College).

Councillor Carter revealed that Telford & Wrekin Council had objected to the merger of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Health Board with Staffordshire and Stoke & Trent which is underway.

He added that the council was “not consulted on” that NHS move and “we struggle to see the direct benefits for our residents.”

Shropshire Council’s cabinet meeting on Wednesday (March 11) is set to decide its response to the government consultation on development strategies.

Shropshire leader Councillor Heather Kidd (Lib Dem, Chirbury and Worthen) told the LDRS that talks are already underway with Telford & Wrekin Council, because “that’s the sensible way forward for us as we’ve got a lot of things in common.”

She added that Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire councils are also talking to one another.

Southwater One

“It isn’t about us amalgamating, and it’s got nothing to do with council tax,” said Councillor Kidd.

Councillor Carter said Telford & Wrekin is “carefully considering” its position before providing any response to this Government consultation.

But the council sees it “purely as a request for information about development of the local economy with neighbouring authorities.”

Shropshire Council’s cabinet will be told that the preparation of a strategy is likely to be a “precursor for a potential future devolution structure, with the intention to see progress towards national coverage of mayoral combined authorities.”

Councillor Carter said: “At the moment, the government’s devolution programme is focussed on removing two tier authorities which is something we did in Telford in 1998, but we continue to work with others where it benefits our residents whether that be on skills, tackling unemployment, new investment into jobs or attracting new business into the borough.”