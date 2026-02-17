'Patriotism isn't a crime': Shropshire councillor’s expletive‑laden message attacks authority's flag policy

Shropshire Council has defended its approach to removing flags from public spaces after the scathing backlash from Hodnet councillor, Donna Edmunds.

Council leader, Heather Kidd, said the authority had been taking down flags on council‑managed roads and property where they had become “damaged, untidy or unsafe”, and would continue to do so when required.

“We know that flags are a way of expressing joy and pride, and while we don’t want to discourage this celebration, we are also mindful of concerns that they make some people feel uncomfortable or unsafe,” she said.

Councillor Kidd added that the work had financial implications at a time when budgets were already under strain.

She added: “Unfortunately, removing large numbers of flags comes at a significant cost to the council. At a time when budgets are extremely stretched, every unplanned cost affects the services we are able to provide.”

Councillor Kidd said the council was working with West Mercia Police and partner agencies “in any situations where actions pose safety risks or may be linked to criminal behaviour such as harassment or damage”.

According to the council leader, officers had also seen “increasing community tensions”, including reports of abuse directed at residents, staff and councillors.

'Quite sinister'

In a recent email circulated to council workers, the authority's leadership reminded staff that they were able to report issues of "safety or wellbeing" to West Mercia Police.

But the email prompted outrage from one local councillor, who accused Shropshire Council of advising staff to report flag flying to the police as a hate crime.

Councillor Donna Edmunds, who last year attracted headlines after being suspended from Reform UK just days after being elected, took to social media to condemn the message.

Councillor Edmunds described the guidance as “quite sinister”, arguing that it risked criminalising lawful displays of national pride.

Councillor Donna Edmunds

She said: "As a Shropshire councillor, I want to be absolutely clear that flying the Union, English, Scottish or Welsh flags in Britain is not and can never be a 'hate crime'.

"These are the flags of our nation and we should be free and proud to fly them from every lamppost, building and monument in our nation if we so desire.

"If you're reported by Shropshire's council staff for a 'non-crime hate incident', tell the police to f**k off. We're free people. We won't be bullied by the institutions that are supposed to protect us."

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said they were "aware of a local resident in Hodnet who has reported this appalling comment to the Monitoring Officer".