Shifnal Town Council finally approves precept increase by 11 per cent - despite 'several concerns'

Initially, the precept – the contribution received from council tax – was going to be £670,411. That would have represented a rise of 16.71 per cent, or an increase of £26.73 a year for a band D property.

However, when members of Shifnal Town Council were asked to approve it on January 29, there was a tied vote.

Therefore, an extraordinary meeting was called at Shifnal Community Hub for last Monday (February 9) for it to be resolved. The new budget – which 10 out of 12 councillors were in favour of – is £650,911. That will now involve a rise of 13.32 per cent, or £21.30 a year for a band D property.

Councillor Trevor Tarran said he had several concerns, and didn’t understand where some of the new figures had come from.

“The events income has doubled, and the estates committee has already cut the planters to the bone and reduced the numbers,” said Cllr Tarran.

“Yet, on the another hand, we’re proposing to increase two other budgets where we don’t have any specified idea what that’s going to be.

Shifnal Town Council approved its budget at an extraordinary meeting held at Shifnal Community Hub. The Mayor of Shifnal, Councillor Paul Williamson (inset) said the only way services will be improved in the town is if the council takes them on.

“Staffing has suddenly increased by £3,000, We’re told that’s for potential staff movements. We’ve never, in my experience on the council, approved staffing costs unless they’re related to specific posts and hours.

“I think that sets the most undesirable precedent for this council, and I certainly can’t accept just adding £3,000 to that budget for no specified reason.”

Cllr Tarran also didn’t understand the changes that had been made regarding desolved services, claiming the council was relying on evidential figures provided by Shropshire Council.

The town clerk, Denise Reynolds, explained that she was provided with a spreadsheet of items that are under consideration which includes what Shropshire Council is willing to take forward, and what the unitiary authority would like the town council to take on.

“Where there was a potential for us to take on any services, I put an estimated cost,” said Ms Reynolds, adding that she had rounded it down to £20,000.

Ms Reynolds also explained that there is a potential for increased income in events, and planters had been cut back because the council didn’t want to use any of its reserves. She said she couldn’t discuss staffing costs in public.

The Mayor of Shifnal, Councillor Paul Williamson, said that the delivery of services in the town “can only be described as poor.”

“The only way we will see improvement in our town is to taken on the services ourselves and and make a better job of it.” he said.

Councillor John Horne added that, while he doesn’t llike seeing an increase in the precept, it’s what the town council has to do.

“This is a better comprise than the original budget, and I’m more supportive of this one,” he said.