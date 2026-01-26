Tributes have been aid to Will Francis

William Alexander Francis was a Llandrindod Wells Town Councillor for 14 years before he retired in 2018.

The long-standing and effective member of the council played a full role in its work but was particularly interested in planning and environmental issues.

He served as the South Ward 1 member after joining the council in 2004.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council held a minute’s silence in memory of Will at its January meeting.

The town clerk Jane Johnston and Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D-Silva described him as a ‘true gentleman’.

Veteran Llandrindod Wells town councillor Sian Meredudd remembered Will as a very kind man who always had time for people.

“He was gentlemanly and he was a great friend to me and we campaigned on many issues together. He was particularly interested in planning and ecological issues and many of his ideas were innovative and ecologically sound and he carried out lots of research.”

Will’s quiet and studious demeanour was in great contrast to his earlier life – which included joining two African police forces and working in a diamond mine.

Born in Bristol in 1940, Will left school at 15 and joined the Army (Royal Signals) as an Electronic technician (Cypher tech) for three years.

After training he went to Singapore for two years and he played rugby and swam for the Corps.

He returned to England in 1960 and trained as a telephone technician and worked in Bristol, Cardiff and Newport. He also played rugby for Chepstow.

In 1962 he wanted a new challenge and joined the North Rhodesia Police for two years. In 1964 he came home, and worked in London as a Private Detective.

After running out of money he went to Sierra Leone to work in the diamond mines as a security guard, and then transferred to the Sierra Leone police.

He then went back to Rhodesia in 1966, and eventually made his way to Cape Town by 1968.

In Cape Town he married Jenny and returned to the UK and after trying a short stint in Brazil, they settled in Kent and Will battled the commute to work in London in the oil industry, spending most of his career as a purchasing manager for Elf.

He was an enthusiastic member of the local community, for example arranging barbeques and carol singing for the street.

He enjoyed family camping holidays in France enjoying the food and of course the wine. Will liked a glass of red.

After separating from his wife in 2000, he moved away from Kent and settled in Wales in 2001 to get away from the noise and traffic.

Will’s children Nick, William and Karen said: “Dad was Bill or Billy up until now but took the opportunity to reinvent himself as Will Francis.

“He threw himself enthusiastically in to local life joining the council, being involved with the horticultural society, various walking groups, going to the gym at the Metropole, and many other things including writing to fill his time.

“He still travelled and had a VW campervan and drove around exploring parts of Europe.

He will be sorely missed by his friends and family, and three children Nicholas, William, Karen.”

Will’s funeral will take place at Hereford Crematorium on Wednesday, February 4 at 2.15pm.

The service will be live-streamed, and recorded.

Llandrindod’s Mayor, Vice Chair and town clerk will be attending the funeral.

In line with Will’s wishes the family are collecting for the Woodland trust instead of flowers, to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/willfrancismemory