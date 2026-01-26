Cash-strapped Shropshire Council's chief financial officer to leave authority after 26 years

James Walton, who is also the council's chief financial officer, will be leaving the local authority at the end of January, it has been announced.

Mr Walton has been with the local authority for 26 years, taking the role of chief financial officer in 2013. He was made executive director in 2021.

He has also performed the role of Section 151 officer/treasurer for the Shropshire County Pension Fund, West Mercia Energy, Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

In a statement on Monday (January 26) Mr Walton said: “After 26 years, this has been a difficult point to arrive at. I want to thank those who have supported me throughout my time here.

"I leave with deep gratitude for colleagues and genuine pride in what we have achieved together.”

Councillor Heather Kidd, Shropshire Council’s leader, said: “I fully respect and support James’ decision which I know has been a very difficult one for him to make.

“Personally, and on behalf of the council I would like to offer my sincere thanks to James for his dedication to Shropshire and I wish him all the very best for the future.”