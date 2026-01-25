Up Sewage Creek say that the new White Paper on water reform is unlikely to deliver the cleaner, safer River Severn that the public voted for in the General Election.

The group says that although the government promised to fix the broken water system, ministers are refusing to listen to the public’s overwhelming demand for water to be re-nationalised.

They say The Cunliffe ‘Independent’ Review, the most thorough report into the water sector since privatisation, saw meetings dominated by investors not the public.

Up Sewage Creek campaigners in Shrewsbury

Claire Kirby from Up Sewage Creek, who have been a prominent Shrewsbury campaign group over the last few years for clean rivers, said: “Yet again our government looks set to prioritise corporate greed over our rivers.

“A record 82% of people want public ownership of the water industry, but the White Paper is based on a commission that wasn’t allowed to even consider public ownership as a potential model.

“Instead, the White Paper looks set to deliver yet more regulation with an ‘MOT’ approach to water infrastructure that could let water companies off the hook for pollution fines.

“Regulation has failed consumers for the last 35 years, why would it succeed now?”

The government says that nationalisation is not on the table because it is too expensive.

However, a Freedom of Information request recently uncovered that the Department for the Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) does not hold data on the cost of public ownership versus private ownership.

Meanwhile, international evidence suggests that privatisation delivers higher costs and worse environmental outcomes than public ownership.

Claire Kirby from Up Sewage Creek

Up Sewage Creek is calling for the government to provide a strategy for water that provides clear direction and conserves and protects water now and for the future.

They also want the law to be enforced to stop criminal and incompetent behaviour from water companies around drinking water pollution, illegal dumping of sewage, failing to maintain our sewage infrastructure, and wriggling around the bans on bonuses.

Up Sewage Creek also wants the government to undertake a feasibility review of ownership models that secure the best value for the public and the best environmental outcomes.

“People should be angry,” added Claire. “This is not the change we voted for. We have had enough of fat cats destroying our river for profit – public ownership is the only way to start the rehabilitation of our water supply, effectively deal with sewage, and bring our bills down, and our rivers back to life.

“If you want to help us fight for the Severn, look out for our stall in town and join the ‘Our Water Our Future’ procession in Shrewsbury on World Water Day, Sunday 22 March.”

The government says its reforms would bring “stronger accountability” to water companies.

They also say a roll out of smart meters and mandatory efficiency labels on items like dishwashers would help people save on their bills.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “These are once-in-a-generation reforms for our water system – tough oversight, real accountability, and no more excuses.

“Water companies will have nowhere to hide from poor performance, customers will get the service they deserve, and investors will see a system built for the future.

“This builds on the tough action we’ve already delivered, from record investment to banning unfair bonuses.”