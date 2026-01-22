Shropshire MP's concerns about Chinese 'mega-embassy'

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, suggested that if the embassy was allowed to go ahead at the former Royal Mint site, a limit should be placed on the number of diplomats allowed to be based at the site.

Mr Pritchard said the proposed new embassy would include 614,000 sq ft of offices, residences, and tunnels very close to sensitive communication lines and fibre-optic cables used in London’s internet network.

Plans for the Chinese 'mega-embassy' have been met with fierce opposition

Mr Pritchard called for a change in policy to consider the national security implications of major planning decisions.

He also asked ministers to ensure Parliament’s intelligence and security committee had the opportunity to question the Government’s national security adviser about the Chinese embassy plans, and to control the number of Chinese diplomats at the new building.

“The Government needs to confirm that the UK intelligence community has not objected to the proposed new Chinese embassy, which would be the largest Chinese diplomatic mission in Europe," he said.

"China is an important trading and economic partner, but that does not mean the Government should ignore security concerns raised in Parliament.”

Mr Pritchard said China's own 'whole of system' approach meant that national security was treated as a material consideration when deciding on major planning applications, and it was time for the Government to think about adopting a similar apprroach.

"I encourage the Government to do the same when it comes to our own national security and deliberately juxtapose planning with national security, to ensure that our nation is kept safe," he said.

"One easy way for the Government to act to ensure that we are safe from the malign influence of Chinese spies operating in this country is to ensure that the number of diplomats at the new embassy, which will be the largest Chinese mission in Europe, is commensurate with the number of UK diplomats in China."

Foreign office minister Seema Malhotra said the Government would always act to protect the safety of its citizens.

"The UK does have control over the number of diplomats in the United Kingdom, as per the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations," she said.

"We follow our legal obligations and have in place robust systems to ensure that any diplomatic positions at the Chinese embassy are approved on a case-by-case basis."