Beefed-up alcohol licensing policy set to come into force across Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council’s beefed-up licensing policy has just undergone a five-yearly review which has this week been recommended for approval by a committee.

Refreshed policies are also included on drink spiking and making sure that drivers who deliver alcohol are trained, and there is a section on dealing with terrorism.

Overall the policy is used by the council to help prevent crime and disorder, keep the public safe, prevent nuisance and protect children from harm.

The council and its officials also use it to make decisions on enforcement of alcohol licences and on advising licence holders.

Officials want to make sure that premises have a “zero tolerance” approach towards harassment and discrimination by removing perpetrators or banning them.

The policy tells licence holders that they “should ensure that there are clear guidelines on how to handle complaints made by targets of sexual harassment, including safe exit strategies for anyone feeling unsafe in the venue”.

Licence holders are also “expected to provide training to all staff on these policies and procedures, including casual and security staff”.

It also states that “more could and should be done to prevent and report spiking incidents”.

Telford & Wrekin Council's licensing committee met on Tuesday, January 13. Picture: LDRS

“We recommend that licence holders consider the production of a drugs - including spiking – protocol or policy for their premises which should ensure a safeguarding approach is taken in respect of all incidents related to spiking and embed a culture of ‘believe, reassure and request assistance’ for those making reports.”

The policy covers theatres, cinemas, restaurants, pubs, nightclubs, private members clubs, village halls, community centres and public open spaces, as well as shops, stores and supermarkets, off licences, late-night food premises, and vehicles selling late-night refreshment.

The policy helps the council “find a balance between securing the safety and amenity of the residential and business communities in Telford and Wrekin while responsibly maintaining and encouraging entertainment and cultural facilities in the borough”.

It contains the power to limit the number of licensed premises in an area but Tuesday’s (January 13) meeting of the licensing committee was told there are no plans to wield it.

Also included is a requirement for premises that deliver alcohol to “ensure that delivery staff, including third-party delivery services, have been given appropriate training in procedures relating to requesting and identifying proof of age and implement these procedures as standard”.

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell (Conservative, Priorslee) joined her councillor colleagues in welcoming a “really thorough” report but asked how policies are enforced in “real life”.

She said: “Policy is great but how do we turn it into something that can be real and effective to make a difference in real life?”

She was told that the council supports the use of the Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative which has been developed by the police at the request of the Home Office. Licensees are encouraged to use it to support their work.

He added that the council’s own enforcement officers are “alive to issues” and do not have “blinkers on” when they visit premises.

“They are actively looking for things that might be an issue,” the official added.

The licensing committee agreed to recommend that the full Telford & Wrekin Council approve and adopt the policy.

If approved it would come into force on January 26, 2026 and cover the borough until 2031.