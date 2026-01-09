'Standing down is not a step I take lightly' - Ex-Ludlow mayor quits council citing 'bullying and harassment' by other members

Beverley Waite, who represented Clee View ward, stood down from Ludlow Town Council on Monday evening (January 5), providing a passionate statement that named people she claims bullied and harassed her. She will continue as a unitary councillor for Ludlow East.

Mrs Waite said her decision to resign “follows a sustained pattern of bullying and harassment directed towards me in my role as a councillor,” adding that she had been subject to multiple complaints and “disparaging remarks”.

On December 10, 2024, two complaints were made to the monitoring officer about Mrs Waite: one by Counillor Darren Childs (Gallows Bank ward) and one by Robert Owen, then a member of the public who is now a councillor for Whitcliffe ward.

A further complaint was made on December 17 by James Hepworth, also then a member of the public who is now a councillor representing Hayton ward, while Mr Owen again complained on January 20, 2025.

Beverley Waite represents Ludlow East on Shropshire Council. However, she has stood down as a councillor for Clee View ward on Ludlow Town Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

Mrs Waite said complaints were also made by four other people regarding the long-running issue with the collapsed section of wall by St Laurence’s Church. All of the complaints were not upheld.

A further complaint, said Mrs Waite, was made to the Monitoring Officer by Cllr Childs on November 4, 2025, which again was not upheld.

In response, Cllr Childs said he reported Mrs Waite and her husband, former councillor Stuart Waite, in December 2024 for allegedly bullying him because he did not agree with some of the actions they were taking in the name of the council.

“Because I did not toe their line, they singled me out and sought to ostracise me,” said Cllr Childs.

“They created a toxic atmosphere within the council which persisted until Mrs Waite ceased to be mayor in May 2025. They made unwarranted complaints against me to the Monitoring Officer in December 2024, which the Monitoring Officer rejected.”

In response, Mrs Waite said that anything about her husband is not relevant to her resignation, and the couple would not be responding specifically about that.

“One of Cllr Childs’ complaints made against me was for “bullying” because there had been a “cease and desist” letter issued to him on behalf of a member of staff due to his behaviour on the Ludlow residents group,” said Mrs Waite.

“I had complained about this on behalf of the council, but as he was acting as an individual it was not upheld. The solicitors drew up the letter, the full council voted on it and I had to sign it as mayor. The Monitoring Officer did not up hold his complaint against me.”

Mrs Waite was also upset with how some councillors seemingly criticised her not for not serving on committees. One of which was Cllr Childs, who Mrs Waite says has only attended full council meetings for the past three-and-a-half-years.

Cll Childs argues that it was only during the year in which Mrs Waite was mayor that he didn’t sit on any council committess “because of the mob-like ganging up against me and bullying which I was subjected to.”

In response to that, Mrs Waite said she has checked his membership on the town council’s website, and said he was only a member of policy and finance, and services respecitvely, but had left both positions by the end of 2023 – before she became mayor in May 2024.

Mrs Waite was also not happy with how some councillors reportedly behaved when she asked for there to be dispensation so she can participate and vote on all matters relation to the devolution of powers, and/or the delivery of Shropshire Council services by Ludlow Town Council.

On New Year’s Eve, Mrs Waite said she received emails from Councillor Matt Taylor (Clee View ward) and Councillor Diane Lyle (Rockspring ward), which she claims “demanded” that she disclosed the source of the legal advice she relied upon to put a vote through after suspending standing orders. She said she was asked by Cllr Lyle to respond by 9am on Monday, January 5.

“I consider the timing and content of these emails to be further evidence of harassing behaviour, given that the matter had been discussed for months and yet the demand was made at that time,” said Mrs Waite.

She added that her wellbeing and ability to carry out her duties to residents “have been materially affected”, and thanked people who she felt had acted with professionalism and courtesy throughout.

“Standing down is not a step I take lightly, but I believe it is the right course to protect my health and to uphold the standards of behaviour expected in public life,” said Mrs Waite.

Cllr Taylor said he has always conducted himself “in a calm, respectful and professional manner,” and for Mrs Waite to suggest otherwise “is very hurtful and completely baseless”.

“My email was a polite request for information, made within business hours on a workday, pertaining to a very important matter for residents,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Cllr Lyle, who is the Mayor, said: “Ludlow Town Council regrets Beverley Waite’s decision to resign as a town councillor, and regrets that she chose to cite alleged bullying and harassment as her reasons.

“The Ludlow town councillors she named in her statement emphatically deny such behaviour. Such interactions as they have had with Mrs Waite since the new council was elected in May have been infrequent, due to her decision to focus her attention on other duties, including those of being a newly elected Shropshire Councillor.

“When she was able to attend Ludlow Town Council, she was always treated with politeness and courtesy, as required by the meeting protocol which is read out at every Council meeting.

“All the named Councillors will be happy to refute the allegations made against them if so required, and are confident that such allegations will be found to be baseless.”