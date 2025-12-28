Mid Wales to host interactive Living the Future event in Aberystwyth

The event, to be held at the Aberystwyth Bandstand from 10am to 3:30pm on Wednesday, January 21, will celebrate 10 years of inspiring action since the launch of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 and renew ambition for the next decade.

Innovative projects, enterprises and forward-thinking organisations already putting the act’s seven well-being goals into practice will be showcased.

Attendees will take part in participatory activities, exploring the power of imagination, collective visioning and futures methodologies to support a thriving future for the region.

Speakers will include Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, alongside local changemakers.

This event is a collaboration between the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) near Machynlleth, Porthi Aber, Cynnal Cymru – Sustain Wales, The Welsh Government, The Office of the Future Generations Commissioner, Hwb Dyfodol and Public Health Wales.

“Futures thinking and long-term planning are such important tools for shaping decision-making that benefits future generations,” said Petranka Malcheva, policy lead for health, long-term thinking and prevention at the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner.

Rachel Tuckett, who leads CAT’s Zero Carbon Britain Innovation Lab, explained: “The future isn’t something ‘out there’ waiting for us; it’s something we shape together through the decisions we make and the way we show up every day.

“We’ve called this event ‘Living the Future’ because how we live today shapes the future we get tomorrow.”

Chris Woodfield, a Cynnal Cymru – Sustain Wales sustainability trainer and a co-director of Porthi Aber, formerly Aber Food Surplus, said: “There is so much fantastic work already happening in Mid and West Wales to bring about a positive, thriving future.

“We want to celebrate that, while making space to imagine bold, beautiful visions of our shared future, to guide our collective action.”

Open to all sectors and professions, the event invites participants from across Wales who are striving to create positive, sustainable futures. It’s an opportunity to build cross-sector relationships, share learning and celebrate local achievements, from grassroots community efforts to regional strategic initiatives.

Building on a series of 2025 events, including ‘Light Up the Future and the Future Generations Action Summit’, the Aberystwyth event will bring a distinctly local focus, shining a light on Mid and West Wales’ unique strengths and ambitions.

The event is free, but registration is essential. To reserve a space, go to https://cynnalcymru.com/21-january-living-the-future/ ..