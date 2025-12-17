Members from the Albrighton and Woodland Hunt will be setting off from Newport (Salop) Rugby Club at around 11am for the annual event.

With traditional fox hunting banned, the riders on horses and dogs will follow trails of artificial scents which will have been set in the days leading up to the hunt and on the day itself.