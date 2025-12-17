Shropshire Boxing Day hunt to take place this year as Labour prepares for ban consultation in the New Year
A traditional Boxing Day hunt will be taking place in Shropshire again next week - though its days in its current form may be numbered if the Government gets its way.
Plus
Published
Members from the Albrighton and Woodland Hunt will be setting off from Newport (Salop) Rugby Club at around 11am for the annual event.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here
With traditional fox hunting banned, the riders on horses and dogs will follow trails of artificial scents which will have been set in the days leading up to the hunt and on the day itself.