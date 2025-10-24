Councillor Dawn Husemann, who leads Shropshire Council's Reform UK group, said people need to know what action will be taken to address the worsening financial situation at Guildhall.

The council's Lib Dem leadership yesterday confirmed that the authority has requested 'urgent' financial support from the Government, as it seeks to avoid issuing a Section 114 notice, the local government equivalent of declaring bankruptcy.

Responding to the developments Councillor Husemann said the situation was disappointing, but that action must be taken now to stabilise the council - with no delay.

She said it is vital the council take its own steps to secure its future, rather than relying on the Government to provide help.

She said: “It’s very disappointing that instead of stabilising the financial situation the position has got even worse.

"It’s time that the Liberal Democrat administration are honest with the people of Shropshire about the cuts that will have to be made.

Councillor Dawn Husemann. Picture: Shropshire Council

"People need time to plan and prepare. How much are costs going to go up and what services will have to be cut?

"Our town and parish councils need time to consider the implications of cuts and decide how to manage their precepts and the services in their areas.

"The decisions have to be made by the Lib Dem administration no-one else. We need to know what these decisions are and we need to know now.

"Reform understand that the situation is dire and we have been as supportive as we can be. We know tough choices are going to have to be made and that’s a horrible position to be in, but they must get on with it.

"Trying to avoid it in the hope that the Government will give them enough money to get out of this dreadful situation and still do whatever they want is nonsense. This is about survival."

Councillor Husemann said it is vital that the people of Shropshire remain in control of their council, rather than government-appointed administrators.

She said: "We would rather that Shropshire remains the masters of our own fortune. Shropshire councillors understand Shropshire better than outside commissioners can ever do.

"We should be able to decide the cuts that we will have to endure. l ask the administration to take responsibility of this awful situation and get on with it.

"To this dreadful Government and the previous ones I say 'shame on you'. Shame on you all for how you have destroyed our local authorities with decades of underfunding. Hang your heads in shame for what you have done to us. Your contempt, your total disregard for the hard-working, law abiding citizens of this country has led Shropshire and many other counties to this heartbreaking situation.”