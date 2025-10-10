Oswestry council to discuss flying more flags outside headquarters - including Pride and Union flags

Councillor Duncan Borrowman said many people raised concerns, especially on social media, when the Union flag was taken down from the Guildhall in June so that the Progress Pride flag could go up during Pride Month.

The town council needed permission from Shropshire Council for the Pride flag to be flown at the Grade II listed site in Bailey Head.

Designed by Daniel Quasar in 2018, the flag builds upon the traditional rainbow flag, incorporating stripes that represent marginalised groups in the the LGBT+ community, This includes transgender people, people of colour, and those living with HIV/AIDS.

Out of 30 representations made by members of the public, 25 were in support.

However, because of the criticism received, especially on social media, Councillor Duncan Borrowman brought forward a motion asking the town clerk to produce a report that includes the cost for additional flagpoles.

Thiis would include a second flagpole on the foof of the Guildhall. The existing flagpole will always fly the Union flag, with the new one carring various flags in line with the current flag flying policy.

This includes the Progress Pride flag during June, except on the 24th when the Armed Forces flag will be flown, and the St Oswald’s flag on August 3. At all other times, the Shropshire Flag will be flown.

The Guildhall in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council's headquarters. Picture: LDRS

Meanwhile, there will be three flagpoles at the front of the park – one to fly the Union flag, one the Shropshire flag, and the other to fly one of the other flags.

“A lot of people have raised concerns, and there’s been an awful lot on social media about the Union flag being taken down to put the Pride flag up,” said Cllr Borrowman.

“It will be good if we can take that out of that argument just by ensuring the Union flag stays up when the other flags go up on the second pole.”

His motion was supported by his fellow members, apart from Councillor Duncan Kerr. He said Shropshire Council is quite happy for the Union flag to be taken down and replaced by the Pride flag at its headquarters.

“No one has ever brought it to my attention and I don’t think there’s ever been emotional disgust at Shropshire Council,” said Cllr Kerr.

“Let’s be clear. Flags don’t help anybody. They don’t help the needy, they don’t help businesses. I will be voting against the motion.”