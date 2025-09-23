'A new direction for Shropshire' - Report sets out future aims for council which could involve shake-up in services

Called ‘a new direction for Shropshire’, an eight-page report has been sent by the administration’s leader, Heather Kidd ahead of a Full Council meeting this Thursday (September 25).

Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

Councillor Kidd says it will focus on three key priorities: financial recovery and stability, contract reform and value for money, and community engagement and partnership.

Following the Local Government Association’s Peer Challenge review in July, and following a deterioration in its finances, Cabinet declared a financial emergency on September 10.

The council is now working to establish an independently-chaired Improvement and Assurance Board to stabilise its finances and ensure long-term sustainability.

Its approach, says Cllr Kidd, includes taking the difficult decisions that have not been made previously, including possible short-term reductions to sevices and levels of service provision, whilst meeting its statutory requirements, and increasing fees and charges.

Cllr Kidd has also outlined what the council aims to do to improve planning, adult social care, children’s services, highways and flooding, waste and climate, housing, leisure and libraries, transport and economic growth, and health and public protection.

“The new Liberal Democrat administration is committed to building a council that values its residents and staff, delivers services with pride and respect, and operates with transparency and financial discipline,” said Cllr Kidd.

“Our manifesto set the direction we want to see the council moving in, and this document outlines, in summary, how we will start to deliver on those commitments over the next four years whilst developing a new Shropshire Plan.

“Alongside this, we accept that as a Council we must, and will, continue to meet our statutory duties and powers, in the most efficient way possible within the funding available.

“We must become a ‘can do council’ and continue to work in partnership with other bodies including enabling our town and parish councils, voluntary groups, and communities to take ownership of local priorities where Shropshire Council can no longer deliver key services alone.

“We want to work closely with partners at all and every level to improve services for Shropshire residents.

“Some service areas may need to stop, some brought in-house, some delivered in partnership and some delivered through contract – our focus will be on what works, not on a fixed idealistic approach.

“This may mean shifting our role , in particular in those areas where discretionary spend is historically low. This shift should empower town and parish councils, voluntary groups, and communities to take ownership of local priorities.

“We are looking for positive change in all areas – we want to challenge everything we do, not for the sake of it, but to make it better. We want to work with all parties to make this a reality.

“We are committed to working in partnerships, in local communities where possible, we recognise the importance of our public places in Shropshire and will continue to focus on prevention and address underlying inequalities in our diverse communities which deliver not only better outcomes but have a clear benefit to our long term financial sustainability.

“We recognise a digital approach can enable us to deliver more efficient local services.”