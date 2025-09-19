Shropshire Council's CEO to leave authority after 12 years

In an email to all staff this afternoon (Friday), Shropshire Council announced Mr Begley will be leaving the local authority.

He became chief executive in August 2020, having held the post on a shared interim basis through the early stages of the Covid pandemic.

Andy Begley

In the email, council leader Heather Kidd said: "He led the council through those unprecedented times whilst also facing and meeting enormous challenges in transforming the council to enable it to continue to deliver essential services to our residents.

"I have thanked Andy for his dedicated service to Shropshire over that period."

Shropshire's executive director, Tanya Miles, will lead the organisation in the interim, while Councillor Kidd said they will "move swiftly" to appoint a new CEO who "shares our ambitions for Shropshire".