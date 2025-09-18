The Mid Wales Regional Housing Cabinet, chaired by Jane Bryant, Minister for Housing and Local Government, was hosted in Ystradgynlais by Powys County Council and brought together councillors and officers from both Powys and Ceredigion.

The meeting provided an opportunity to explore collaborative approaches to increasing the supply of affordable homes, streamlining the delivery of council housing, and addressing homelessness.

As part of the day, attendees visited Ael Y Bryn / Pen Y Bryn to hear first-hand about a project to regenerate the area by building new council homes.

As one of the first phases of the Ystradgynlais Regeneration Project, part of a wider strategy to breathe new life into the estate and strengthen the local community, the council will build sixteen high-quality, energy-efficient one-bedroom council flats, replacing previous outdated and hard-to-let flats that no longer met modern standards.

Attendees also visited the council’s new depot and office at Trawsffordd Road, which will support housing services in the south of the county.

One of the key outcomes from the meeting was a commitment to look at how the cost of building social housing can be reduced. This project will be led by the Welsh Government with housing officers from Powys joining the project group.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “We were proud to welcome Minister Jane Bryant to Ystradgynlais and share the exciting plans for the regeneration of Ael-Y-Bryn and Pen-Y-Bryn. This development will deliver high-quality, energy-efficient council homes and breathe new life into the community – it's a clear example of our commitment to building a stronger, fairer, greener Powys.

“The Regional Housing Cabinet is a vital forum for driving forward change, and I’m pleased that our housing officers will be part of the Welsh Government’s project group to look at how the cost of building social housing can be reduced. By working together, we can deliver more homes for the people who need them most and ensure our communities thrive.”