The rise of Reform - Could Nigel Farage become Britain's next Prime Minister?

Some commentators have described the results as a 'political earthquake', saying the results meant that Nigel Farage's hopes of becoming Prime Minister were 'no longer a pipe dream'.

Certainly, there is little doubt that the rumbustious Reform leader is the undisputed winner in these latest elections, with his party taking its first major councils, two regional mayoralties, and the previously rock-solid Labour seat at Runcorn and Helsby. And he could certainly be forgiven for swapping his trademark pint of bitter for a flute of champagne.

But does it really mean he is on course to be Prime Minister, less than a year since Sir Keir Starmer swept into office with a landslide majority?

It's certainly possible, and you can't blame Reform supporters for getting excited. But four years away from the next General Election, it is probably premature to write off the two main established parties.