Reform UK win over Worcestershire after decades of Tory control in the 2025 local elections

After 20 years, Worcestershire's Conservatives have lost control of its county council, with Reform UK taking the most of council's seats.

By Kirsty-Louise Card
Published
Last updated

Nigel Farage's party won 27 seats in Worcestershire today, making them the largest party on the council. 

However, they remained two seats short of an outright majority. 

The Green Party and Liberal Democrats also gained seats in the area as locals appear to be looking beyond Conservative and Labour for leadership. 

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Reacting to the news, Simon Geraghty, who has been ousted as Conservative leader of the council, told the BBC that it had been "difficult day" for himself and local party members after he lost his seat, Riverside in Worcester, to the Greens. 

How many seats did each party win in Worcestershire?

  1. Reform 27

  2. Conservative 12

  3. Green 8

  4. Lib Dem 6

  5. Labour 2

  6. Independents 2

Full list of results for Worcestershire

Alvechurch

Alan BAILES - Independent - 1026

Danny BROMAGE - Local Conservatives - 751

Lisa CRESSWELL - Reform UK - 674

Douglas Anthony BRIDGER - Labour - 233   

John Robin BALL - Green Party - 156    

Gillian Ruth BELL - Liberal Democrat - 138

Beacon

Peter Desmond TURNER     Reform UK    - 956 

Anita Maria DALE - Conservative - 742

Peter Michael MCDONALD - Labour    - 711

Jill HARVEY- Green Party - 251    

Sara Jane WOODHOUSE - Liberal Democrat - 183    

Bewdley

Dan MOREHEAD    Conservative    1244    

Lisa HYDE    Reform UK    1070    

Rod STANCZYSZYN    Labour    393    

Corinne BAILEY    Green Party    237   

Ingrid SCHMEISING-BARNES    Liberal Democrat    131 

Bowbrook

Seb JAMES    Conservative    1061    

Peter JEWELL    Reform UK    969   

Margaret ROWLEY    Liberal Democrat    599    

Stephen Peter SQUIRES    Green Party    195   

Mike STAFFORD    Labour    195    

Broadway 

Emma Jane KEARSEY    Conservative    1137 

Keith WILLIAMS    Reform UK    1098   

Angie CRUMP    Liberal Democrat    928   

Madeline KIRBY    Green Party    138    

David Brian OWEN    Labour    101    

Bromsgrove Central

Joshua William ROBINSON - Liberal Democrat - 1715

Chris THOMAS - Reform UK - 1030

Adrian David KRISS - Conservative - 548

David HOPKINS - Labour - 197

Peter John MEASHAM - Green Party - 114

Bromsgrove East

Samuel Marc EVANS - Liberal Democrat - 1141    

Kit TAYLOR - Conservative - 733    

Bob WALLER - Reform UK - 722

John David COCHRANE     - Labour - 169    

Charlie HOTHAM -Independent - 103    

Peter James HARVEY - Green Party - 91    

Bromsgrove South

Gaynor JEAN-LOUIS - Reform UK - 967

Sam AMMAR - Liberal Democrat - 878

Helen Jayne JONES - Conservative - 474    

Ian William James WOODALL - Labour - 208

Christopher Norman COOKE - Green Party - 154    

Kyle DAISLEY - Independent - 94

Bromsgrove West

Nik PRICE - Reform UK - 754

James Andrew CLARKE - Liberal Democrat -502   

 Esther GRAY - Labour - 316

Rita Lorraine DENT - Conservative - 257    

John SMOUT - Green Party - 203

Chaddersley

Marcus John HART    Conservative    1024 

Philip William HINGLEY    Reform UK    948   

Helen Elizabeth DYKE    Independent    664    

Stuart HOLMES    Labour    159    

Wren NICHOLSON    Green Party    108    

Linda Dorothy HARDWICK    Liberal Democrat    46    

Claines 

Mel ALLCOTT    Liberal Democrat    1656    

Martin WILLIAMS    Reform UK    564    

Mandy NEILL    Green Party    400    

Trish NOSAL    Conservative    289    

Jenny BENFIELD    Labour    159   

Cookley, Wolverley & Wribbenhall

Jenny SHAW    Reform UK    1122   

Ben BROOKES    Conservative    975   

Philip John EDMUNDSON    Labour    454    

Kate SPOHRER    Green Party    253    

Cloud Clare Eloise GOLLOP    Liberal Democrat    118    

Clent Hills

Karen Jane MAY - Conservative     - 1501

Steven Robert COLELLA - Independent - 1129

Donna WESTWOOD - Reform UK - 768   

Laura Maeve ROLLINS - Labour & Co-Operative Party -165

David Joseph NICHOLL - Liberal Democrat    135    

Stuart John DAVIES - Green Party - 69

Stan FRANCIS - Independent - 36

Croome

Martin John ALLEN    Green Party    2027    

Russ VARLEY    Reform UK    575    

Sarah Caroline MCDERMOTT    Conservative    497    

John DRAGE    Liberal Democrat    54    

Juma BEGUM    Labour    38  

Droitwich East 

 Daniel Brian BIRCH    Conservative    1324   

Christopher Hugh EDMONDSON    Reform UK    729    

Nicola Louise Mary MORRIS    Green Party    691    

Louis ALLAWAY    Labour    176    

Owen Mark RALPH    Liberal Democrat    154    

Droitwich West

Richard Julian MORRIS    Conservative    1276    

Dom MITCHELL    Reform UK    765    

Gill RAWLINGS    Labour    260    

Roy Charles HARMSWORTH    Liberal Democrat    155    

Doug HINCKS    Green Party    137    

Evesham North West

Sam BASTOW    Reform UK    934    

Mark Sidney GOODGE    Conservative    707    

Mary Elizabeth TASKER    Labour    305    

Nancie BUCKLAND    Green Party    253    

Matthew Edward Wilson JONES    Liberal Democrat    196    

Evesham South

Michele Jayne HULME    Reform UK    924    

Marino CRETU    Green Party    609    

Emma Katherine STOKES    Conservative    493    

Rob ROBINSON    Independent    427    

Amanda Sara CAPEWELL    Labour    174    

Sally Danielle JONES    Liberal Democrat    99    

Hallow

Mel FORDINGTON    Conservative    858    

Sebastian James SPIERS    Reform UK    816    

Daniel WALTON    Labour & Co-Operative Party    735    

Clifford HOBBS    Liberal Democrat    251    

Richard Henry KIMBERLEE    Green Party    186    

Harvington

Satinder BELL    Reform UK    1162    

Terry BENNETT    Conservative    1109    

David Martin TASKER    Labour    435    

Paul John CLAYSON    Green Party    330    

Andrew Paul FIELDSEND-ROXBOROUGH    Liberal Democrat    270    

Littletons

Hannah Mary ROBSON    Green Party    890    

Liz WILLIAMS    Reform UK    889    

Aaron James POWELL    Conservative    833    

Neal John CARTWRIGHT    Labour    96    

John David LITTLECHILD    Liberal Democrat    89    

Graham Paul KEMP    Heritage Party    16    

Malvern Chase

Malcolm Gordon VICTORY    Green Party    1518   

Sebastian BARBOUR    Conservative    628    

Angel Florence CHAWNER    Reform UK    507   

Emma TRUEMAN    Liberal Democrat    360    

Anna Marie CUMMINS    Labour    98    

Malvern Langland

Paul BENNETT    Liberal Democrat    716    

Jeanette SHEEN    Reform UK    510    

Julie Caroline MACLUSKY    Conservative    488    

Beverley NIELSEN    Labour    456    

Simon JOHNSON    Green Party    312    

Malvern Link

Chris MCSWEENY    Liberal Democrat    824  

Andy PEPLOW    Reform UK    703   

Karen Michelle HANKS    Conservative    685    

Fran VICTORY    Green Party    547    

Christopher Roland BURROWS    Labour    184  

Malvern Trinity

Natalie Maria MCVEY    Green Party    1559    

Michael David SAVAGE    Reform UK    509   

David Edgar Lawrence WATKINS    Conservative    462    

Jamie CRAMP    Liberal Democrat    251    

Brian Joseph BURDON    Labour    109    

Graeme STUBBS    Independent    82    

Nunnery

Dave AUBREY    Reform UK    718    

Bash ALI    Labour    664    

Allah DITTA    Conservative    548    

Barbara MITRA    Green Party    289    

Scott BUTLER    Liberal Democrat    134    

Ombersley

Tony MILLER    Conservative    1259    

Gary THOMPSON    Reform UK    1215   

Michael Bleddyn STURT-JOY    Liberal Democrat    222   

David Charles CHAMBERLAIN    Green Party    215    

Sachin MATHUR    Labour    175    

Pershore

Dan BOATRIGHT-GREENE    Liberal Democrat    2263    

Paul WALLIS    Reform UK    817    

Sam TARRAN    Conservative    502    

Fiona Sarah NUNAN    Green Party    82    

Christopher David WINDSOR    Labour    67    

Powick & Longdon

Tom WELLS    Independent    2194    65.12Max WINDSOR-PEPLOW    Reform UK    622    18.46Glen PROMNITZ    Conservative    361    10.72Paul BOATRIGHT-GREENE    Liberal Democrat    117    3.47Christopher Johnathan TAYLOR    Labour    75    2.23

Rainbow Hill & Fort Royal

Jabba RIAZ    Labour    794    32.59Clare WRATTEN    Green Party    768    31.53David CARNEY    Reform UK    595    24.43Gregory WILKINS    Conservative    185    7.59Bart RICKETTS    Liberal Democrat    70    2.87Mark Patrick DAVIES    Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition    24    0.99

Redditch Central

EDMONDS (REF) & TUDGE (REF) elected for Redditch central division

Full Result: BECKHELLING (GRN) 434

CHALK (CON) 949

EDMONDS (REF) 1597

FRY (LAB) 1095

HOLMES Andy (LDEM) 181

HOLMES Karen (LDEM) 180

HOLZ (CON) 781

PRICE (GRN) 322

SPILSBURY (LAB) 951

TUDGE (REF) 1524

Redditch East

MONK (REF) & TAYLOR (REF) elected for Redditch East division

Full Result: ASHLEY (CON) 1130

BRUNNER (CON) 1121

DRAGE (LDEM) 227

HARTNETT (LAB) 961

MANNING (GRN) 306

MONK (REF) 2120

SNAPE (LAB) 968

TAYLOR (REF) 1994

TUCKER (LDEM) 195

WHITE (GRN) 252

Redditch South

BENNETT (REF) & EACOCK (REF) elected for Redditch South division

Full Result:

BARKER SMITH (LAB) 1152

BENNETT (REF) 2261

BOYD (LAB) 978

BRADLEY (GRN) 389

CLAYTON (CON) 1579

DAVIES (GRN) 482

EACOCK (REF) 2120

GEE Ann (LDEM) 403

GEE David Howard (LDEM) 299

WARHURST (CON) 1564

Redditch West

FOSTER (REF) & MONK (REF) elected for Redditch West division

Full result: DORMER (CON) 1451

FOSTER (REF) 1660

LUNN (LAB) 1113

MARSH (LDEM) 326

MASHALL (CON) 1287

MONK (REF) 1695

STRINGFELLOW (LAB) 1110

THAIN (GRN) 442

THEOBALD (GRN) 312

THOMPSON (LDEM) 256

Riverside

Tor PINGREE    Green Party    1280   

Simon GERAGHTY    Conservative    726    

John BEACHAM    Reform UK    508    

Robyn NORFOLK    Labour    267    

Paul Richard JAGGER    Liberal Democrat    102    

Archie Michael HARRISON    Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition    18    

St Barnabas

Anthony UPTON    Reform UK    1022   

David Richard ROSS    Conservative    757    

Bernadette CONNOR    Labour & Co-Operative Party    353    

Oliver Yasha WALKER    Liberal Democrat    167    

Dave FINCH    Green Party    140

St Chads

Bill HOPKINS    Reform UK    812    

Fran OBORSKI    Liberal Party - Keep It Local    591    

Marie HOLMES    Labour & Co-Operative Party    232    

Nigel John GRACE    Liberal Democrat    226    

Steven HOLLANDS    Conservative    214    

Brett Raymond CAULFIELD    Green Party    143    

St Georges 

Mark CROSBY    Reform UK    872    

Tony Andrew MUIR    Independent    331    

Di SMITH    Labour & Co-Operative Party    309    

Kevin George GALE    Conservative    229    

Shazu MIAH    Liberal Party - Keep It Local    164    

Oskar HYAMS    Green Party    152    

Mark Thomas Eliot HEAFIELD    Liberal Democrat    82    

St John

Richard Mark UDALL    Labour    892    

Martin John HEWLETT    Reform UK    570    

Sarah EDWARDS    Green Party    308    

Bertie BALLINGER    Conservative    277    

Peter JACKSON    Liberal Democrat    66    

Martin POTTER    UK Independence Party (UKIP)    19    

St Johns

Matthew JONES    Reform UK    946    

John CAMPION    Conservative    622    

Leigh WHITEHOUSE    Independent    350    

John BECKINGHAM    Labour & Co-Operative Party    336    

John DAVIS    Green Party    247    

Suzanne Elizabeth NICHOLL    Liberal Democrat    93    

St Peter 

Louis STEPHEN    Green Party    1639    

Paul Simon HICKLING    Reform UK    758   

Tom WISNIEWSKI    Conservative    481    

Ian Keith BENFIELD    Labour    176    

Stuart WILD    Liberal Democrat    122    

St Peters 

Rob WHARTON    Reform UK    813   

Nathan John DESMOND    Conservative    624    

Keith BUDDEN    Labour    336    

Peter DYKE    Independent    234    

Clare CASSIDY    Liberal Democrat    167    

Doug HINE    Green Party    123    

St Stephen

Matt JENKINS    Green Party    1678    

Roger Paul BROOKER    Reform UK    541    

Angelika WISNIEWSKA    Conservative    233    

Ruth Mary COATES    Labour    203    

Jon TAYLOR    Liberal Democrat    96    

Stourport Areley Kings & Riverside

Karl PERKS    Reform UK    1154    

Alan SUTTON    Conservative    596    

John William Roland THOMAS    Independent    267    

William MOULE    Labour    248    

Timothy SCHMEISING-BARNES    Liberal Democrat    139    

Clive WOOD    Green Party    124    

Stourport Mitton

Ian Robert CRESSWELL    Reform UK    1298   

Chris ROGERS    Conservative    747    

John CALDWELL    Liberal Democrat    536    

Jackie GRIFFITHS    Labour    332    

Gilda DAVIS    Green Party    145    

Tenbury 

Justin BOWEN    Reform UK    1198    

Carl FORDINGTON    Conservative    1072    

Jed MARSON    Liberal Democrat    341    

Peter Henry JONES    Green Party    314    

Adam Cedric Hudson SCOTT    Labour    150    

Upton Snodsbury

Linda ROBINSON    Conservative    1318    

Sean Luke STOCK    Reform UK    828    

Philip David KILLORAN    Liberal Democrat    675   

Robert Jon NICHOLS    Green Party    208    

Steve AINSWORTH    Labour & Co-Operative Party    134    

Warndon & Elbury Park

Owen Tomas CLEARY    Reform UK    866    

Jill Marjorie DESAYRAH    Labour    440    

James STANLEY    Conservative    233    

Alex MACE    Green Party    140    

Sarah NEALE    Liberal Democrat    68    

Warndon Villages

Andrew CROSS    Green Party    1342    

Connor Paul Terence SMITH    Reform UK    684    

Sarah MURRAY    Liberal Democrat    536    

Lucy HODGSON    Conservative    377    

Ed KIMBERLEY    Labour    149    

Woodvale

Mark Richard DUNKLEY - Reform UK - 1319

Shirley Anne WEBB - Conservative - 1047    

Sheridan Ann BELLINGHAM - Labour - 263

Martin Philip GERMAN - Liberal Democrat - 245    

Julian Malcolm GRAY - Green Party - 152    

Wythall

Adam David KENT - Local Conservatives - 1832    

Stephen Richard PETERS - Reform UK - 904

Seán Anthony TAYLOR - Independent - 570

Adrian John LEE - Labour - 176

Valerie Jane CLARKE - Liberal Democrat - 92

Amelia Louisa QUIRK - Green Party - 77    

