Reform UK win over Worcestershire after decades of Tory control in the 2025 local elections

Nigel Farage's party won 27 seats in Worcestershire today, making them the largest party on the council.

However, they remained two seats short of an outright majority.

The Green Party and Liberal Democrats also gained seats in the area as locals appear to be looking beyond Conservative and Labour for leadership.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Reacting to the news, Simon Geraghty, who has been ousted as Conservative leader of the council, told the BBC that it had been "difficult day" for himself and local party members after he lost his seat, Riverside in Worcester, to the Greens.

How many seats did each party win in Worcestershire?

Reform 27 Conservative 12 Green 8 Lib Dem 6 Labour 2 Independents 2

Full list of results for Worcestershire

Ballot box

Alvechurch

Alan BAILES - Independent - 1026

Danny BROMAGE - Local Conservatives - 751

Lisa CRESSWELL - Reform UK - 674

Douglas Anthony BRIDGER - Labour - 233

John Robin BALL - Green Party - 156

Gillian Ruth BELL - Liberal Democrat - 138

Beacon

Peter Desmond TURNER Reform UK - 956

Anita Maria DALE - Conservative - 742

Peter Michael MCDONALD - Labour - 711

Jill HARVEY- Green Party - 251

Sara Jane WOODHOUSE - Liberal Democrat - 183

Bewdley

Dan MOREHEAD Conservative 1244

Lisa HYDE Reform UK 1070

Rod STANCZYSZYN Labour 393

Corinne BAILEY Green Party 237

Ingrid SCHMEISING-BARNES Liberal Democrat 131

Bowbrook

Seb JAMES Conservative 1061

Peter JEWELL Reform UK 969

Margaret ROWLEY Liberal Democrat 599

Stephen Peter SQUIRES Green Party 195

Mike STAFFORD Labour 195

Broadway

Emma Jane KEARSEY Conservative 1137

Keith WILLIAMS Reform UK 1098

Angie CRUMP Liberal Democrat 928

Madeline KIRBY Green Party 138

David Brian OWEN Labour 101

Bromsgrove Central

Joshua William ROBINSON - Liberal Democrat - 1715

Chris THOMAS - Reform UK - 1030

Adrian David KRISS - Conservative - 548

David HOPKINS - Labour - 197

Peter John MEASHAM - Green Party - 114

Bromsgrove East

Samuel Marc EVANS - Liberal Democrat - 1141

Kit TAYLOR - Conservative - 733

Bob WALLER - Reform UK - 722

John David COCHRANE - Labour - 169

Charlie HOTHAM -Independent - 103

Peter James HARVEY - Green Party - 91

Bromsgrove South

Gaynor JEAN-LOUIS - Reform UK - 967

Sam AMMAR - Liberal Democrat - 878

Helen Jayne JONES - Conservative - 474

Ian William James WOODALL - Labour - 208

Christopher Norman COOKE - Green Party - 154

Kyle DAISLEY - Independent - 94

Bromsgrove West

Nik PRICE - Reform UK - 754

James Andrew CLARKE - Liberal Democrat -502

Esther GRAY - Labour - 316

Rita Lorraine DENT - Conservative - 257

John SMOUT - Green Party - 203

Chaddersley

Marcus John HART Conservative 1024

Philip William HINGLEY Reform UK 948

Helen Elizabeth DYKE Independent 664

Stuart HOLMES Labour 159

Wren NICHOLSON Green Party 108

Linda Dorothy HARDWICK Liberal Democrat 46

Claines

Mel ALLCOTT Liberal Democrat 1656

Martin WILLIAMS Reform UK 564

Mandy NEILL Green Party 400

Trish NOSAL Conservative 289

Jenny BENFIELD Labour 159

Cookley, Wolverley & Wribbenhall

Jenny SHAW Reform UK 1122

Ben BROOKES Conservative 975

Philip John EDMUNDSON Labour 454

Kate SPOHRER Green Party 253

Cloud Clare Eloise GOLLOP Liberal Democrat 118

Clent Hills

Karen Jane MAY - Conservative - 1501

Steven Robert COLELLA - Independent - 1129

Donna WESTWOOD - Reform UK - 768

Laura Maeve ROLLINS - Labour & Co-Operative Party -165

David Joseph NICHOLL - Liberal Democrat 135

Stuart John DAVIES - Green Party - 69

Stan FRANCIS - Independent - 36

Croome

Martin John ALLEN Green Party 2027

Russ VARLEY Reform UK 575

Sarah Caroline MCDERMOTT Conservative 497

John DRAGE Liberal Democrat 54

Juma BEGUM Labour 38

Droitwich East

Daniel Brian BIRCH Conservative 1324

Christopher Hugh EDMONDSON Reform UK 729

Nicola Louise Mary MORRIS Green Party 691

Louis ALLAWAY Labour 176

Owen Mark RALPH Liberal Democrat 154

Droitwich West

Richard Julian MORRIS Conservative 1276

Dom MITCHELL Reform UK 765

Gill RAWLINGS Labour 260

Roy Charles HARMSWORTH Liberal Democrat 155

Doug HINCKS Green Party 137

Evesham North West

Sam BASTOW Reform UK 934

Mark Sidney GOODGE Conservative 707

Mary Elizabeth TASKER Labour 305

Nancie BUCKLAND Green Party 253

Matthew Edward Wilson JONES Liberal Democrat 196

Evesham South

Michele Jayne HULME Reform UK 924

Marino CRETU Green Party 609

Emma Katherine STOKES Conservative 493

Rob ROBINSON Independent 427

Amanda Sara CAPEWELL Labour 174

Sally Danielle JONES Liberal Democrat 99

Hallow

Mel FORDINGTON Conservative 858

Sebastian James SPIERS Reform UK 816

Daniel WALTON Labour & Co-Operative Party 735

Clifford HOBBS Liberal Democrat 251

Richard Henry KIMBERLEE Green Party 186

Harvington

Satinder BELL Reform UK 1162

Terry BENNETT Conservative 1109

David Martin TASKER Labour 435

Paul John CLAYSON Green Party 330

Andrew Paul FIELDSEND-ROXBOROUGH Liberal Democrat 270

Littletons

Hannah Mary ROBSON Green Party 890

Liz WILLIAMS Reform UK 889

Aaron James POWELL Conservative 833

Neal John CARTWRIGHT Labour 96

John David LITTLECHILD Liberal Democrat 89

Graham Paul KEMP Heritage Party 16

Malvern Chase

Malcolm Gordon VICTORY Green Party 1518

Sebastian BARBOUR Conservative 628

Angel Florence CHAWNER Reform UK 507

Emma TRUEMAN Liberal Democrat 360

Anna Marie CUMMINS Labour 98

Malvern Langland

Paul BENNETT Liberal Democrat 716

Jeanette SHEEN Reform UK 510

Julie Caroline MACLUSKY Conservative 488

Beverley NIELSEN Labour 456

Simon JOHNSON Green Party 312

Malvern Link

Chris MCSWEENY Liberal Democrat 824

Andy PEPLOW Reform UK 703

Karen Michelle HANKS Conservative 685

Fran VICTORY Green Party 547

Christopher Roland BURROWS Labour 184

Malvern Trinity

Natalie Maria MCVEY Green Party 1559

Michael David SAVAGE Reform UK 509

David Edgar Lawrence WATKINS Conservative 462

Jamie CRAMP Liberal Democrat 251

Brian Joseph BURDON Labour 109

Graeme STUBBS Independent 82

Nunnery

Dave AUBREY Reform UK 718

Bash ALI Labour 664

Allah DITTA Conservative 548

Barbara MITRA Green Party 289

Scott BUTLER Liberal Democrat 134

Ombersley

Tony MILLER Conservative 1259

Gary THOMPSON Reform UK 1215

Michael Bleddyn STURT-JOY Liberal Democrat 222

David Charles CHAMBERLAIN Green Party 215

Sachin MATHUR Labour 175

Pershore

Dan BOATRIGHT-GREENE Liberal Democrat 2263

Paul WALLIS Reform UK 817

Sam TARRAN Conservative 502

Fiona Sarah NUNAN Green Party 82

Christopher David WINDSOR Labour 67

Powick & Longdon

Tom WELLS Independent 2194 65.12Max WINDSOR-PEPLOW Reform UK 622 18.46Glen PROMNITZ Conservative 361 10.72Paul BOATRIGHT-GREENE Liberal Democrat 117 3.47Christopher Johnathan TAYLOR Labour 75 2.23

Rainbow Hill & Fort Royal

Jabba RIAZ Labour 794 32.59Clare WRATTEN Green Party 768 31.53David CARNEY Reform UK 595 24.43Gregory WILKINS Conservative 185 7.59Bart RICKETTS Liberal Democrat 70 2.87Mark Patrick DAVIES Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 24 0.99

Redditch Central

EDMONDS (REF) & TUDGE (REF) elected for Redditch central division

Full Result: BECKHELLING (GRN) 434

CHALK (CON) 949

EDMONDS (REF) 1597

FRY (LAB) 1095

HOLMES Andy (LDEM) 181

HOLMES Karen (LDEM) 180

HOLZ (CON) 781

PRICE (GRN) 322

SPILSBURY (LAB) 951

TUDGE (REF) 1524

Redditch East

MONK (REF) & TAYLOR (REF) elected for Redditch East division

Full Result: ASHLEY (CON) 1130

BRUNNER (CON) 1121

DRAGE (LDEM) 227

HARTNETT (LAB) 961

MANNING (GRN) 306

MONK (REF) 2120

SNAPE (LAB) 968

TAYLOR (REF) 1994

TUCKER (LDEM) 195

WHITE (GRN) 252

Redditch South

BENNETT (REF) & EACOCK (REF) elected for Redditch South division

Full Result:

BARKER SMITH (LAB) 1152

BENNETT (REF) 2261

BOYD (LAB) 978

BRADLEY (GRN) 389

CLAYTON (CON) 1579

DAVIES (GRN) 482

EACOCK (REF) 2120

GEE Ann (LDEM) 403

GEE David Howard (LDEM) 299

WARHURST (CON) 1564

Redditch West

FOSTER (REF) & MONK (REF) elected for Redditch West division

Full result: DORMER (CON) 1451

FOSTER (REF) 1660

LUNN (LAB) 1113

MARSH (LDEM) 326

MASHALL (CON) 1287

MONK (REF) 1695

STRINGFELLOW (LAB) 1110

THAIN (GRN) 442

THEOBALD (GRN) 312

THOMPSON (LDEM) 256

Riverside

Tor PINGREE Green Party 1280

Simon GERAGHTY Conservative 726

John BEACHAM Reform UK 508

Robyn NORFOLK Labour 267

Paul Richard JAGGER Liberal Democrat 102

Archie Michael HARRISON Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 18

St Barnabas

Anthony UPTON Reform UK 1022

David Richard ROSS Conservative 757

Bernadette CONNOR Labour & Co-Operative Party 353

Oliver Yasha WALKER Liberal Democrat 167

Dave FINCH Green Party 140

St Chads

Bill HOPKINS Reform UK 812

Fran OBORSKI Liberal Party - Keep It Local 591

Marie HOLMES Labour & Co-Operative Party 232

Nigel John GRACE Liberal Democrat 226

Steven HOLLANDS Conservative 214

Brett Raymond CAULFIELD Green Party 143

St Georges

Mark CROSBY Reform UK 872

Tony Andrew MUIR Independent 331

Di SMITH Labour & Co-Operative Party 309

Kevin George GALE Conservative 229

Shazu MIAH Liberal Party - Keep It Local 164

Oskar HYAMS Green Party 152

Mark Thomas Eliot HEAFIELD Liberal Democrat 82

St John

Richard Mark UDALL Labour 892

Martin John HEWLETT Reform UK 570

Sarah EDWARDS Green Party 308

Bertie BALLINGER Conservative 277

Peter JACKSON Liberal Democrat 66

Martin POTTER UK Independence Party (UKIP) 19

St Johns

Matthew JONES Reform UK 946

John CAMPION Conservative 622

Leigh WHITEHOUSE Independent 350

John BECKINGHAM Labour & Co-Operative Party 336

John DAVIS Green Party 247

Suzanne Elizabeth NICHOLL Liberal Democrat 93

St Peter

Louis STEPHEN Green Party 1639

Paul Simon HICKLING Reform UK 758

Tom WISNIEWSKI Conservative 481

Ian Keith BENFIELD Labour 176

Stuart WILD Liberal Democrat 122

St Peters

Rob WHARTON Reform UK 813

Nathan John DESMOND Conservative 624

Keith BUDDEN Labour 336

Peter DYKE Independent 234

Clare CASSIDY Liberal Democrat 167

Doug HINE Green Party 123

St Stephen

Matt JENKINS Green Party 1678

Roger Paul BROOKER Reform UK 541

Angelika WISNIEWSKA Conservative 233

Ruth Mary COATES Labour 203

Jon TAYLOR Liberal Democrat 96

Stourport Areley Kings & Riverside

Karl PERKS Reform UK 1154

Alan SUTTON Conservative 596

John William Roland THOMAS Independent 267

William MOULE Labour 248

Timothy SCHMEISING-BARNES Liberal Democrat 139

Clive WOOD Green Party 124

Stourport Mitton

Ian Robert CRESSWELL Reform UK 1298

Chris ROGERS Conservative 747

John CALDWELL Liberal Democrat 536

Jackie GRIFFITHS Labour 332

Gilda DAVIS Green Party 145

Tenbury

Justin BOWEN Reform UK 1198

Carl FORDINGTON Conservative 1072

Jed MARSON Liberal Democrat 341

Peter Henry JONES Green Party 314

Adam Cedric Hudson SCOTT Labour 150

Upton Snodsbury

Linda ROBINSON Conservative 1318

Sean Luke STOCK Reform UK 828

Philip David KILLORAN Liberal Democrat 675

Robert Jon NICHOLS Green Party 208

Steve AINSWORTH Labour & Co-Operative Party 134

Warndon & Elbury Park

Owen Tomas CLEARY Reform UK 866

Jill Marjorie DESAYRAH Labour 440

James STANLEY Conservative 233

Alex MACE Green Party 140

Sarah NEALE Liberal Democrat 68

Warndon Villages

Andrew CROSS Green Party 1342

Connor Paul Terence SMITH Reform UK 684

Sarah MURRAY Liberal Democrat 536

Lucy HODGSON Conservative 377

Ed KIMBERLEY Labour 149

Woodvale

Mark Richard DUNKLEY - Reform UK - 1319

Shirley Anne WEBB - Conservative - 1047

Sheridan Ann BELLINGHAM - Labour - 263

Martin Philip GERMAN - Liberal Democrat - 245

Julian Malcolm GRAY - Green Party - 152

Wythall

Adam David KENT - Local Conservatives - 1832

Stephen Richard PETERS - Reform UK - 904

Seán Anthony TAYLOR - Independent - 570

Adrian John LEE - Labour - 176

Valerie Jane CLARKE - Liberal Democrat - 92

Amelia Louisa QUIRK - Green Party - 77