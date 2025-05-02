Reform UK win over Worcestershire after decades of Tory control in the 2025 local elections
After 20 years, Worcestershire's Conservatives have lost control of its county council, with Reform UK taking the most of council's seats.
Nigel Farage's party won 27 seats in Worcestershire today, making them the largest party on the council.
However, they remained two seats short of an outright majority.
The Green Party and Liberal Democrats also gained seats in the area as locals appear to be looking beyond Conservative and Labour for leadership.
Reacting to the news, Simon Geraghty, who has been ousted as Conservative leader of the council, told the BBC that it had been "difficult day" for himself and local party members after he lost his seat, Riverside in Worcester, to the Greens.
How many seats did each party win in Worcestershire?
Reform 27
Conservative 12
Green 8
Lib Dem 6
Labour 2
Independents 2
Full list of results for Worcestershire
Alvechurch
Alan BAILES - Independent - 1026
Danny BROMAGE - Local Conservatives - 751
Lisa CRESSWELL - Reform UK - 674
Douglas Anthony BRIDGER - Labour - 233
John Robin BALL - Green Party - 156
Gillian Ruth BELL - Liberal Democrat - 138
Beacon
Peter Desmond TURNER Reform UK - 956
Anita Maria DALE - Conservative - 742
Peter Michael MCDONALD - Labour - 711
Jill HARVEY- Green Party - 251
Sara Jane WOODHOUSE - Liberal Democrat - 183
Bewdley
Dan MOREHEAD Conservative 1244
Lisa HYDE Reform UK 1070
Rod STANCZYSZYN Labour 393
Corinne BAILEY Green Party 237
Ingrid SCHMEISING-BARNES Liberal Democrat 131
Bowbrook
Seb JAMES Conservative 1061
Peter JEWELL Reform UK 969
Margaret ROWLEY Liberal Democrat 599
Stephen Peter SQUIRES Green Party 195
Mike STAFFORD Labour 195
Broadway
Emma Jane KEARSEY Conservative 1137
Keith WILLIAMS Reform UK 1098
Angie CRUMP Liberal Democrat 928
Madeline KIRBY Green Party 138
David Brian OWEN Labour 101
Bromsgrove Central
Joshua William ROBINSON - Liberal Democrat - 1715
Chris THOMAS - Reform UK - 1030
Adrian David KRISS - Conservative - 548
David HOPKINS - Labour - 197
Peter John MEASHAM - Green Party - 114
Bromsgrove East
Samuel Marc EVANS - Liberal Democrat - 1141
Kit TAYLOR - Conservative - 733
Bob WALLER - Reform UK - 722
John David COCHRANE - Labour - 169
Charlie HOTHAM -Independent - 103
Peter James HARVEY - Green Party - 91
Bromsgrove South
Gaynor JEAN-LOUIS - Reform UK - 967
Sam AMMAR - Liberal Democrat - 878
Helen Jayne JONES - Conservative - 474
Ian William James WOODALL - Labour - 208
Christopher Norman COOKE - Green Party - 154
Kyle DAISLEY - Independent - 94
Bromsgrove West
Nik PRICE - Reform UK - 754
James Andrew CLARKE - Liberal Democrat -502
Esther GRAY - Labour - 316
Rita Lorraine DENT - Conservative - 257
John SMOUT - Green Party - 203
Chaddersley
Marcus John HART Conservative 1024
Philip William HINGLEY Reform UK 948
Helen Elizabeth DYKE Independent 664
Stuart HOLMES Labour 159
Wren NICHOLSON Green Party 108
Linda Dorothy HARDWICK Liberal Democrat 46
Claines
Mel ALLCOTT Liberal Democrat 1656
Martin WILLIAMS Reform UK 564
Mandy NEILL Green Party 400
Trish NOSAL Conservative 289
Jenny BENFIELD Labour 159
Cookley, Wolverley & Wribbenhall
Jenny SHAW Reform UK 1122
Ben BROOKES Conservative 975
Philip John EDMUNDSON Labour 454
Kate SPOHRER Green Party 253
Cloud Clare Eloise GOLLOP Liberal Democrat 118
Clent Hills
Karen Jane MAY - Conservative - 1501
Steven Robert COLELLA - Independent - 1129
Donna WESTWOOD - Reform UK - 768
Laura Maeve ROLLINS - Labour & Co-Operative Party -165
David Joseph NICHOLL - Liberal Democrat 135
Stuart John DAVIES - Green Party - 69
Stan FRANCIS - Independent - 36
Croome
Martin John ALLEN Green Party 2027
Russ VARLEY Reform UK 575
Sarah Caroline MCDERMOTT Conservative 497
John DRAGE Liberal Democrat 54
Juma BEGUM Labour 38
Droitwich East
Daniel Brian BIRCH Conservative 1324
Christopher Hugh EDMONDSON Reform UK 729
Nicola Louise Mary MORRIS Green Party 691
Louis ALLAWAY Labour 176
Owen Mark RALPH Liberal Democrat 154
Droitwich West
Richard Julian MORRIS Conservative 1276
Dom MITCHELL Reform UK 765
Gill RAWLINGS Labour 260
Roy Charles HARMSWORTH Liberal Democrat 155
Doug HINCKS Green Party 137
Evesham North West
Sam BASTOW Reform UK 934
Mark Sidney GOODGE Conservative 707
Mary Elizabeth TASKER Labour 305
Nancie BUCKLAND Green Party 253
Matthew Edward Wilson JONES Liberal Democrat 196
Evesham South
Michele Jayne HULME Reform UK 924
Marino CRETU Green Party 609
Emma Katherine STOKES Conservative 493
Rob ROBINSON Independent 427
Amanda Sara CAPEWELL Labour 174
Sally Danielle JONES Liberal Democrat 99
Hallow
Mel FORDINGTON Conservative 858
Sebastian James SPIERS Reform UK 816
Daniel WALTON Labour & Co-Operative Party 735
Clifford HOBBS Liberal Democrat 251
Richard Henry KIMBERLEE Green Party 186
Harvington
Satinder BELL Reform UK 1162
Terry BENNETT Conservative 1109
David Martin TASKER Labour 435
Paul John CLAYSON Green Party 330
Andrew Paul FIELDSEND-ROXBOROUGH Liberal Democrat 270
Littletons
Hannah Mary ROBSON Green Party 890
Liz WILLIAMS Reform UK 889
Aaron James POWELL Conservative 833
Neal John CARTWRIGHT Labour 96
John David LITTLECHILD Liberal Democrat 89
Graham Paul KEMP Heritage Party 16
Malvern Chase
Malcolm Gordon VICTORY Green Party 1518
Sebastian BARBOUR Conservative 628
Angel Florence CHAWNER Reform UK 507
Emma TRUEMAN Liberal Democrat 360
Anna Marie CUMMINS Labour 98
Malvern Langland
Paul BENNETT Liberal Democrat 716
Jeanette SHEEN Reform UK 510
Julie Caroline MACLUSKY Conservative 488
Beverley NIELSEN Labour 456
Simon JOHNSON Green Party 312
Malvern Link
Chris MCSWEENY Liberal Democrat 824
Andy PEPLOW Reform UK 703
Karen Michelle HANKS Conservative 685
Fran VICTORY Green Party 547
Christopher Roland BURROWS Labour 184
Malvern Trinity
Natalie Maria MCVEY Green Party 1559
Michael David SAVAGE Reform UK 509
David Edgar Lawrence WATKINS Conservative 462
Jamie CRAMP Liberal Democrat 251
Brian Joseph BURDON Labour 109
Graeme STUBBS Independent 82
Nunnery
Dave AUBREY Reform UK 718
Bash ALI Labour 664
Allah DITTA Conservative 548
Barbara MITRA Green Party 289
Scott BUTLER Liberal Democrat 134
Ombersley
Tony MILLER Conservative 1259
Gary THOMPSON Reform UK 1215
Michael Bleddyn STURT-JOY Liberal Democrat 222
David Charles CHAMBERLAIN Green Party 215
Sachin MATHUR Labour 175
Pershore
Dan BOATRIGHT-GREENE Liberal Democrat 2263
Paul WALLIS Reform UK 817
Sam TARRAN Conservative 502
Fiona Sarah NUNAN Green Party 82
Christopher David WINDSOR Labour 67
Powick & Longdon
Tom WELLS Independent 2194 65.12Max WINDSOR-PEPLOW Reform UK 622 18.46Glen PROMNITZ Conservative 361 10.72Paul BOATRIGHT-GREENE Liberal Democrat 117 3.47Christopher Johnathan TAYLOR Labour 75 2.23
Rainbow Hill & Fort Royal
Jabba RIAZ Labour 794 32.59Clare WRATTEN Green Party 768 31.53David CARNEY Reform UK 595 24.43Gregory WILKINS Conservative 185 7.59Bart RICKETTS Liberal Democrat 70 2.87Mark Patrick DAVIES Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 24 0.99
Redditch Central
EDMONDS (REF) & TUDGE (REF) elected for Redditch central division
Full Result: BECKHELLING (GRN) 434
CHALK (CON) 949
EDMONDS (REF) 1597
FRY (LAB) 1095
HOLMES Andy (LDEM) 181
HOLMES Karen (LDEM) 180
HOLZ (CON) 781
PRICE (GRN) 322
SPILSBURY (LAB) 951
TUDGE (REF) 1524
Redditch East
MONK (REF) & TAYLOR (REF) elected for Redditch East division
Full Result: ASHLEY (CON) 1130
BRUNNER (CON) 1121
DRAGE (LDEM) 227
HARTNETT (LAB) 961
MANNING (GRN) 306
MONK (REF) 2120
SNAPE (LAB) 968
TAYLOR (REF) 1994
TUCKER (LDEM) 195
WHITE (GRN) 252
Redditch South
BENNETT (REF) & EACOCK (REF) elected for Redditch South division
Full Result:
BARKER SMITH (LAB) 1152
BENNETT (REF) 2261
BOYD (LAB) 978
BRADLEY (GRN) 389
CLAYTON (CON) 1579
DAVIES (GRN) 482
EACOCK (REF) 2120
GEE Ann (LDEM) 403
GEE David Howard (LDEM) 299
WARHURST (CON) 1564
Redditch West
FOSTER (REF) & MONK (REF) elected for Redditch West division
Full result: DORMER (CON) 1451
FOSTER (REF) 1660
LUNN (LAB) 1113
MARSH (LDEM) 326
MASHALL (CON) 1287
MONK (REF) 1695
STRINGFELLOW (LAB) 1110
THAIN (GRN) 442
THEOBALD (GRN) 312
THOMPSON (LDEM) 256
Riverside
Tor PINGREE Green Party 1280
Simon GERAGHTY Conservative 726
John BEACHAM Reform UK 508
Robyn NORFOLK Labour 267
Paul Richard JAGGER Liberal Democrat 102
Archie Michael HARRISON Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 18
St Barnabas
Anthony UPTON Reform UK 1022
David Richard ROSS Conservative 757
Bernadette CONNOR Labour & Co-Operative Party 353
Oliver Yasha WALKER Liberal Democrat 167
Dave FINCH Green Party 140
St Chads
Bill HOPKINS Reform UK 812
Fran OBORSKI Liberal Party - Keep It Local 591
Marie HOLMES Labour & Co-Operative Party 232
Nigel John GRACE Liberal Democrat 226
Steven HOLLANDS Conservative 214
Brett Raymond CAULFIELD Green Party 143
St Georges
Mark CROSBY Reform UK 872
Tony Andrew MUIR Independent 331
Di SMITH Labour & Co-Operative Party 309
Kevin George GALE Conservative 229
Shazu MIAH Liberal Party - Keep It Local 164
Oskar HYAMS Green Party 152
Mark Thomas Eliot HEAFIELD Liberal Democrat 82
St John
Richard Mark UDALL Labour 892
Martin John HEWLETT Reform UK 570
Sarah EDWARDS Green Party 308
Bertie BALLINGER Conservative 277
Peter JACKSON Liberal Democrat 66
Martin POTTER UK Independence Party (UKIP) 19
St Johns
Matthew JONES Reform UK 946
John CAMPION Conservative 622
Leigh WHITEHOUSE Independent 350
John BECKINGHAM Labour & Co-Operative Party 336
John DAVIS Green Party 247
Suzanne Elizabeth NICHOLL Liberal Democrat 93
St Peter
Louis STEPHEN Green Party 1639
Paul Simon HICKLING Reform UK 758
Tom WISNIEWSKI Conservative 481
Ian Keith BENFIELD Labour 176
Stuart WILD Liberal Democrat 122
St Peters
Rob WHARTON Reform UK 813
Nathan John DESMOND Conservative 624
Keith BUDDEN Labour 336
Peter DYKE Independent 234
Clare CASSIDY Liberal Democrat 167
Doug HINE Green Party 123
St Stephen
Matt JENKINS Green Party 1678
Roger Paul BROOKER Reform UK 541
Angelika WISNIEWSKA Conservative 233
Ruth Mary COATES Labour 203
Jon TAYLOR Liberal Democrat 96
Stourport Areley Kings & Riverside
Karl PERKS Reform UK 1154
Alan SUTTON Conservative 596
John William Roland THOMAS Independent 267
William MOULE Labour 248
Timothy SCHMEISING-BARNES Liberal Democrat 139
Clive WOOD Green Party 124
Stourport Mitton
Ian Robert CRESSWELL Reform UK 1298
Chris ROGERS Conservative 747
John CALDWELL Liberal Democrat 536
Jackie GRIFFITHS Labour 332
Gilda DAVIS Green Party 145
Tenbury
Justin BOWEN Reform UK 1198
Carl FORDINGTON Conservative 1072
Jed MARSON Liberal Democrat 341
Peter Henry JONES Green Party 314
Adam Cedric Hudson SCOTT Labour 150
Upton Snodsbury
Linda ROBINSON Conservative 1318
Sean Luke STOCK Reform UK 828
Philip David KILLORAN Liberal Democrat 675
Robert Jon NICHOLS Green Party 208
Steve AINSWORTH Labour & Co-Operative Party 134
Warndon & Elbury Park
Owen Tomas CLEARY Reform UK 866
Jill Marjorie DESAYRAH Labour 440
James STANLEY Conservative 233
Alex MACE Green Party 140
Sarah NEALE Liberal Democrat 68
Warndon Villages
Andrew CROSS Green Party 1342
Connor Paul Terence SMITH Reform UK 684
Sarah MURRAY Liberal Democrat 536
Lucy HODGSON Conservative 377
Ed KIMBERLEY Labour 149
Woodvale
Mark Richard DUNKLEY - Reform UK - 1319
Shirley Anne WEBB - Conservative - 1047
Sheridan Ann BELLINGHAM - Labour - 263
Martin Philip GERMAN - Liberal Democrat - 245
Julian Malcolm GRAY - Green Party - 152
Wythall
Adam David KENT - Local Conservatives - 1832
Stephen Richard PETERS - Reform UK - 904
Seán Anthony TAYLOR - Independent - 570
Adrian John LEE - Labour - 176
Valerie Jane CLARKE - Liberal Democrat - 92
Amelia Louisa QUIRK - Green Party - 77