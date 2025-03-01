'Bittersweet': Shropshire Council cabinet member won't stand in this year's election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dean Carroll, who is the portfolio holder for housing and assets, representing Battlefield, said that Thursday’s (February 27) full council meeting was his last after serving 16 years as a councillor.

“I decided this after the last local elections in 2021, so it’s not come as a surprise, but it’s still a bittersweet moment,” said Councillor Carroll, annoucing the news on his X page.

Councillor Dean Carroll. Picture: Shropshire Council

“It has been a huge honour to serve my local community and the people of Shropshire. There have been good times and bad, but I wouldn’t have changed it for anything.

“There comes a point when you know it’s time to move on, and I know that I have reached that point.

“I have always been driven by the desire to help others, and I have been privileged to have been in a position where I could do that for so many people over the years.

“I believe I have left each of the portfolios I have held in a better position than I when I started them, that is all I could have asked for.

“I have met and worked with the some of the best people and many have become friends. Thank you for everything you have done, you have made me a better councillor, and a better person.

“Now is time for a new chapter and new adventures, exciting times ahead!”

Councillor Carroll is one of 37 Conservative councillors in Shropshire. The next biggest group is the Liberal Democrats with 18 members, followed by Labour (10), the Independents (5) and Greens (3).

The local elections will take place on May 1, with every seat up for grabs. The results will be announced at Shrewsbury Sports Village the following day.