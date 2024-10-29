We spoke to Shrewsbury voters on their hopes and fears for Labour's first Budget in 14 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Star spoke to a selection of people out and about in Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon in advance of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' first Budget as a Labour Chancellor.

There was some disappointment at what Labour had done in its first 100 days, including a constant string of controversies over taking payments for clothes, how to define a 'worker' and the suspension of an MP over an incident.

But others also said that the first ever female Chancellor of the Exchequer would have to make some unpopular moves because of country's financial situation.

Pensioners Patrick and Gail Forrest have recently moved to Ludlow from Surrey and are concerned about the future of bus passes.

"We are worried about our buys passes and hope that will remain," said Mr Forrest, who was thinking about the Government's announcements about winter fuel payments.

"We won't be able to claim winter fuel payments as we are not eligible for Pension Credit.