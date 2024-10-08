It has been confirmed that Powys Independents joint leader, Councillor Beverley Bayham has submitted the motion of no confidence in Councillor Jackie Charlton the Powys County Council cabinet member for a greener Powys.

Cllr Charlton’s portfolio of responsibilitiesinclude, highways, transport and recycling, countryside services, environmental matters, climate change and de-carbonisation.

Cllr Baynham’s move is backed by Conservative group leader, Cllr Aled Davies and Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan.

Cllr Baynham’s motion reads: “This motion has no confidence in the current portfolio holder for a greener Powys to make informed decisions in respect of home to school transport, highways and recycling, climate change and de-carbonisation.

“Decisions taken are being made against the democratic will of council.”

It is also understood that some councillors are deeply unhappy over the “shambles” car parking review that Cllr Charlton presided over.

A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “A motion of no confidence has been received.

“It is a matter that is being considered by full council.”

When asked for a comment council leader Liberal Democrat Cllr James Gibson-Watt said he had none to make “yet”.

Cllr Baynham said she received an acknowledgement of the motion but has been given no indication so far of when it will be debated.

The next full council meeting is set to take place on Thursday, October 17 when councillors are supposed to receive the consultation results on the Single Transferable Vote (STV) and potentially debate the proposal.

If the motion of no confidence is not debated at that meeting – the next opportunity would be at a council meeting currently scheduled for December 5.

If it goes to a vote the ruling Liberal Democrat/Labour/Green administration could be in serious trouble as they are less of them than the combined total of opposition councillors.

The minority administration is made up of 32 councillors out of a total of 68 - 22 Liberal Democrats, nine Labour and one Green party councillor.

There are 33 councillors in opposition groups - made up of 15 Powys Independents, 15 Conservatives and 3 Plaid Cymru.

There are currently two unaffiliated councillors who were both elected in May 2022 as Liberal Democrats.