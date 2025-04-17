Builth Wells residents are being warned that there are big changes coming which will affect the dynamics of the town

Sustainable Powys - could see towns like Builth Wells at risk of losing its leisure centre and library, plans to turn the town’s school into a Welsh-medium all age school and proposals for local wind turbines and pylons could all affect residents.

Builth Wells Town Council said it did not know if residents are fully aware of what is facing them and they felt people should have it spelt out to them clearly.

Councillor Mark Hammond said: “We have got some big changes coming up with the schools, Sustainable Powys, the River Wye and turbines.

“Wales is now the most expensive place in Britain to buy a house and Powys is at the top of the list along with Ceredigion.

“Only 2.7 per cent of first time buyers can afford to buy in Powys. We have got issues now that will affect the dynamics of the way the town works.

“Young families are going to go and live where the services are and I think as a council we need to focus on all aspects of the changes with Sustainable Powys, the River Wye, wind turbines , shops and community centre. We need to start looking at it as one plan. If our young can’t afford to buy to live here it will starve our town.”

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies said the area may well find that people will have to buy a property and live outside the local area and that would starve the area of shop workers, care workers etc.

“The care industry is already struggling and it will increasingly do so as the people able to afford to live in these towns will not be the people who want to work in a care home.

“We are losing over 1000 people of working age from Powys every year, whether people acknowledge that or not. It is not just a Builth Wells issue but its other Mid Wales towns too.”

Councillor Hammond added: “All of our towns need to join and work together on this and as I have said before, we need to punch with one fist.”

Councillor Liam Hopkins suggested that the town council should form a committee to focus on a three year town strategy and Sustainable Powys.

He suggested four or five town councillors and representation from the Chamber of Trade and the villages that use Builth Wells’ facilities.

Councillors Mark Hammond, Liam Hopkins, Alison Lewis, Shaun Bromwell and Lynda Owen offered to join the committee with Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies also there as a Chamber of Trade representative.

Members said they thought next year’s chairman should also be involved.

Members also considered putting up a hard hitting banner warning residents about the potential effects of Sustainable Powys and asking schools to issue letters to parents about the issues being faced.

Powys County Council says the Sustainable Powys strategy is being developed to ensure it can deliver stronger, fairer and greener services going forward, whilst remaining within the available budget.

The Council is currently forecasting more than a £20million gap for the 2024/25 financial year. This is expected to increase to £44million or more over the next four years