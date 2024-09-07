MPs’ interests: Shaun Davies handed two hospitality tickets worth £888 to football season opener at Wembley, it has emerged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Register of Members’ Financial Interests requires MPs to declare financial interests they hold, support received by a local party organisation, and gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources.

It ensures that “any financial interest an MP has, or any benefit they receive, which someone else might reasonably consider to influence what they say or do as an MP” is recorded.

The register shows that Mr Davies received the tickets from Manchester City for the Community Shield against Manchester United on August 10.

Mark Pritchard MP

Meanwhile, he also received thousands of pounds in donations to help with his election campaign.

A total of £15,000 came from Gary Lubner, who is believed to be a Labour Party mega-donor.

Other donations include £7,000 from Clive Elliott, £3,000 from the GMB union, £2,475 from Lord Kuldip Sahota of Telford, and £1,975 from SEAH, a mental health support service who are the stadium sponsors of AFC Telford United.

Mr Davies said the donations to his campaign have been registered in line with the rules.

The interests also said Mr Davies received £1,319.38 from July 5 to 17 for 25 hours a week as leader of Telford & Wrekin Council before stepping down from the role.

He also received a subsequent £1,028 from July 4 to August 24 for 10 hours a week as a councillor; however, he said it is now an unpaid role with the register yet to update.

Mr Davies also stood down as chair of the Local Government Association (LGA) following his election win.

The interests state he was expected to receive £1,810 for five days of support (totalling 40 hours) spread across July.

His other role includes a non-executive director of The Wrekin Housing Group. The document states he would receive £710 a month for around 15 hours’ of work. However, Mr Davies has said he will stand down from the board at the end of month, which is with the agreement of the firm.

Meanwhile, the financial interests of Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, have also been revealed.

Mr Pritchard, who has served as MP since 2005, has earned thousands of pounds for various of roles. This includes:

Director of Strategeast (a non-profit organisation which promotes the rule of law in Eurasian countries through the digital economy and a client of MAP Advisory Ltd) £2,083.33 a month from April 2022 for 10 hours’ work

Marketing advice for Redway AG (an engineering and technical services company and a client of MAP Advisory Ltd) – three payments of £4,000 for work carried out between September 2022 and January 2024, with each role taking up 12 hours

Lead marketing counsel and vice-chairman of the advisory board for Linden Energy Holdings (£4,900 a month for 12 hours’ work from August 2022 and January 2024)

Marketing counsel for Focal Point Energy LLC (£3,900 a month for 12 hours’ work between January and February 2023)

Marketing advisory services for ATS Group (an industrial manufacturing and technology business) £9,000 a month for 10 hours’ work

Mr Pritchard has also received several donations. This includes £5,000 from the National Conservative Draws Society, £2,500 from IPGL Limited, and £2,000 from Craig Franz Heeley.

Mr Pritchard has not responded for a request for comment.